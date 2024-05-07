Carbon and Keystone Strengthen Partnership by Validating Keystone KeyMask for Carbon M-Series Printers

ADVANCING DIGITAL DENTAL RESTORATIONS THROUGH REALISTIC GUM TISSUE SIMULATION

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, Inc., a pioneering technology company in product development and additive manufacturing, today announced another resin validation, Keystone® KeyMask® for use with Carbon M-series printers. This collaboration marks a continuation of the partnership between two of the most innovative companies in the dental industry: Carbon and Keystone Industries.

KeyMask, developed by Keystone Industries, is a flexible, yet firm 3D-printed material designed to simulate the look and feel of natural gum tissue. Its introduction to the Carbon M-series printers enables dental labs to enhance their digital restoration planning with accurate, low-shrinkage, and easily trimmed gingival masks. This innovative solution is set to transform the way dental labs approach prosthetics and restorative dentistry.

Revolutionizing Dental Restorations with Precision and Efficiency

KeyMask is known for its remarkable strength, flexibility, and natural aesthetics, ensuring durability and a realistic representation of gingival tissue. By integrating KeyMask with Carbon's advanced M-series printers, dental labs can achieve a high level of precision and efficiency in their restoration workflows.

"Carbon's partnership with Keystone to validate KeyMask for our M-series printers is a testament to our commitment to offering the best materials for digital dentistry," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "This collaboration enhances our portfolio of dental solutions, providing our customers with the tools to deliver high-quality cases to their customers."

Benefits of Keystone KeyMask for Digital Dental Restorations

KeyMask's flexible yet firm composition offers lifelike simulations of gum tissue for high-quality dental restorations. Enhanced Digital Workflow: Dental labs can streamline their digital restoration planning, for more accurate and efficient outcomes.

Keystone KeyMask is now available for use with Carbon M-series printers in select regions, including the United States and Europe. Dental labs interested in integrating this advanced material into their restoration processes can contact their local Carbon representative for more information.

About Carbon

Carbon is a leader in 3D printing technology, enabling companies to develop superior products and bring them to market faster. The Carbon DLS™ process, utilizing state-of-the-art printers, advanced software, and high-quality materials, empowers engineers and designers to surpass conventional expectations in product development. Carbon's innovative solutions support prototyping, low-volume production, and scale production, offering a robust network for printing functional end-use parts as needed. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Carbon is dedicated to advancing the future of manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com.

About Keystone Industries

Keystone Industries focuses on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory and preventative products. The company is a global supplier with distribution partners in more than seventy countries. Keystone has been formulating biocompatible photopolymer resins for dental and cosmetic applications for more than thirty years and maintains FDA licensing, ISO 13485 and 22716 certifications, along with international product registrations.

Keystone has developed industry-leading products such as its innovative KeyPrint® line of 3D printing resins, Diamond D® high-impact denture base, and the Pro-Form® line of thermoplastics.

To learn more, visit https://dental.keystoneindustries.com, https://keyprint.com, or find them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

