Carbon® and SprintRay™ Partner to Bring OnX Tough 2 Resin to Carbon M-Series Printers

UNLEASHING NEW POSSIBILITIES FOR FIXED HYBRID DENTURES WITH ADVANCED RESIN TECHNOLOGY

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, Inc., a pioneering technology company in product development and additive manufacturing, today proudly announces the validation of SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 resin for use with Carbon M-series printers. This marks the first collaboration between SprintRay and another 3D printing company, bringing the trusted performance of OnX Tough 2, already adopted by clinicians nationwide, to Carbon's cutting-edge printing platform.

"SprintRay's collaboration with Carbon underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the capabilities of dental labs. The validation of OnX Tough 2 on the Carbon platform marks a significant milestone in dental 3D printing, enabling labs to achieve exceptional durability and aesthetic quality in their restorations," said Amir Mansouri, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of SprintRay. "This partnership not only expands our market reach but also reinforces our dedication to advancing dental care."

SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 resin, known for its exceptional strength and aesthetic qualities, is now optimized for Carbon M-series printers, specifically enhancing the creation of fixed hybrid dentures. Dental labs can now expand their capabilities and elevate their service offerings with this innovative material, which leads to increased durability and natural, enamel-like visuals.

"Carbon's validation of SprintRay's OnX Tough 2 for our M-series printers underscores our commitment to providing the best materials for digital dentistry," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbon. "This collaboration presents the opportunity for labs to print with a resin that is trusted by clinicians nationwide, enhancing our portfolio of dental solutions and enabling our customers to deliver superior fixed hybrid dentures."

Key Benefits of SprintRay OnX Tough 2 for Digital Dental Restorations

Proven Performance: This resin has already been highly adopted and trusted by clinicians.

Expanded Applications: The ability to print on Carbon M-series printers opens new avenues for dental labs, especially in the creation of fixed hybrid dentures.

Superior Strength: Boasting a work of fracture >900 J/m² and fracture toughness of 2.62 MPa √m, this resin has enhanced durability for fixed hybrid dentures.

Exceptional Aesthetics: Because this resin was formulated for optimal optical performance and shade stability, it provides natural, enamel-like visuals.

Ease of Use: Simplified post-processing and characterization streamline workflows and increase efficiency.

Additional Highlights

FDA Clearance: The only 3D printing resin FDA-cleared for fixed hybrid dentures

NanoFusion™ Technology: Supports uniform particle distribution for enhanced durability and visual quality

Supports uniform particle distribution for enhanced durability and visual quality Versatile Shades: Available in A1, A2, B1, Bleach, and Hollywood White to meet diverse patient needs

Drive Your Dental Lab to New Heights with Fixed Hybrid Dentures

By integrating SprintRay OnX Tough 2 resin with Carbon M-series printers, dental labs can now offer superior fixed hybrid dentures that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and aesthetic appeal. Enhance your capabilities, exceed clinician expectations, and deliver exceptional results to patients.

About Carbon

Carbon is a leader in 3D printing technology, enabling companies to develop superior products and bring them to market faster. The Carbon DLS™ process, utilizing state-of-the-art printers, advanced software, and high-quality materials, empowers engineers and designers to surpass conventional expectations in product development. Carbon's innovative solutions support prototyping, low-volume production, and scale production, offering a robust network for printing functional end-use parts as needed. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Carbon is dedicated to advancing the future of manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.carbon3d.com .

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

SOURCE Carbon