Carbon Beauty Expands to Petcare

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Beauty , an exclusive digital platform and Amazon partner for over 80 brands in the clean beauty category, announces an expansion into pet grooming products with the addition of Rowan , a clean beauty petcare product line made with premium, human-grade, naturally derived ingredients for dogs.

"Our mission at Carbon Beauty is to help brands navigate the unique set of challenges that come along with selling on Amazon and successfully scaling a business on the platform. Equally important is our commitment to preserving the brand image and integrity of our partners, which has redefined selling on Amazon in allowing premium brands to expand their reach while avoiding cannibalization and chaotic representation," said Dan Sudman, Co-Founder and CEO, of Carbon Beauty. "We are excited to share in Rowan's passion for reimagining the pet grooming space, providing customers with naturally-derived, premium ingredients for their dogs with the same quality standards as our own beauty products."

Rowan has become a leader in clean beauty products for dogs with a premium coat care line free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, or dyes plus full transparency on fragrance ingredients. With this collaboration, Rowan will join clean beauty industry titans like ILIA, True Botanicals, and Innersense on Carbon Beauty's platform.

"We are honored to be hand-selected by the team at Carbon Beauty and we value their support as we set a new standard in the pet grooming industry," said Sally Clarke, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Rowan. "To address the unique needs of dogs, we have partnered with a veterinary dermatologist to create products that beautifully maintain a dog's healthy coat and skin; our formulas use the latest clean skincare and hair care science because we believe that our furry friends deserve better, healthier products - just like we do."

To learn more and purchase Rowan's line of products, please visit: www.amazon.com/rowan

About Carbon Beauty:

Established in 2014, Carbon Beauty set out to reimagine Clean Beauty on Amazon and is the exclusive Amazon Partner for over 80+ brands in the Clean Beauty category, helping these brands establish a more professional and optimized presence on the platform focused on maintaining brand image and integrity, while driving growth. Featured partners include: ILIA, True Botanicals, Innersense, MARA, CORPUS with a projected revenue of $22 million in 2021. To learn more, visit www.amazon.com/carbonbeauty .

About Rowan:

Rowan is a pioneer in the clean beauty petcare industry, offering a premium coat care line made from human-grade, naturally-derived ingredients for dogs. Veterinary dermatologist developed and approved, Rowan's coat care products are free of sulfates, silicones, parabens and dyes and are specifically designed for dogs to achieve a lustrous coat and healthy skin. Learn more about how Rowan is transforming the pet coat-care industry at their direct-to-dog site, https://www.rowanfordogs.com or follow the brand on Instagram @rowanfordogs

