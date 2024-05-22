Carbon Biosciences Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

- Carol Ann Satler, MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FAAP joins the Board of Directors, adding key clinical experience to guide ongoing nonclinical development in cardiac and pulmonary diseases -

- Lloyd Klickstein, MD, PhD joins the Scientific Advisory Board to provide additional research and translational strategy acumen, complementing the Company's gene therapy expertise -

- Recent additions highlight Carbon Bioscience's evolution beyond a novel vector platform company into pipeline-focused organization with meaningful translational efforts and line of sight to clinical proof of concept milestones -

WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Biosciences, a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for the treatment of pulmonary and cardiac diseases, announced the appointment of Carol Ann Satler MD, PhD, FACC, FAHA, FAAP to the Carbon Biosciences Board of Directors, and Lloyd Klickstein, MD, PhD to the Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Satler joins as Carbon's second independent Board member. Dr. Klickstein joins Carbon's esteemed scientific counsel comprised of experts in the field of gene therapy drug development.

"We are pleased to welcome both Dr. Satler and Dr. Klickstein to the Carbon Team at this formative time in the company's evolution. Their respective appointments strengthen our thought leadership and expertise as we advance our pipeline of cardiac and pulmonary programs towards the clinic," said Dr. Joel Schneider, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Biosciences. "Dr. Satler is a world-class clinician with demonstrated ability to align ground-breaking science and clinical strategies to advance blockbuster therapies. Dr. Klickstein is a renowned translational biology expert with significant leadership and advisory experience from early research through global Phase 3 development across a range of biopharmaceutical organizations."

"Carbon's proprietary knowledge of novel viral vectorization shows immense potential to surpass the limitations currently impeding gene therapy programs," expressed Dr. Satler. "I am eager to support the team in their ambitious goals." Dr. Satler is a physician executive with demonstrated success in clinical development and medical affairs in high growth, innovative companies. Her work has included strategic clinical development planning, launching and commercialization of products for chronic diseases such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and heart failure. Dr. Satler currently serves as lead medical director for the clinical development idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis program at Puretech Health and as an Independent Board Member for ViCardia Therapeutics. She was previously President, Chief Medical Officer and Board Member of Respira Therapeutics.

Dr. Satler is a graduate of the MD-PhD program at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio. She trained and practiced in both pediatric medicine and cardiology at Boston Children's Hospital and served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School. She has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, and American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Carbon's technology shows exciting potential and I look forward to helping translate the Company's impressive vectorology efforts and nonclinical research into successful development programs," said Dr. Klickstein upon joining Carbon's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Klickstein is a veteran life sciences leader with nearly 20 years of experience, most recently as founding Chief Executive Officer and subsequently President & Chief Scientific Officer at Versanis Bio (Acquired by Eli Lilly and Company in 2023). Dr. Klickstein previously had served for 13 years as a Head of Translational Medicine at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR). Prior to Novartis, he directed an NIH-funded basic science laboratory at the Brigham & Women's Hospital (BWH) in Boston, MA where he also maintained an active clinical practice. Dr. Klickstein graduated with MD and PhD degrees from Harvard University, completed post-graduate clinical training at BWH, was Board-certified and re-certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology & Immunology and is a Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology.

Collectively, Dr. Satler's and Dr. Klickstein's backgrounds enable them to advise Carbon's translational and early phase clinical activities. They are well positioned to ensure the Company's rigorous scientific packages inform efficient clinical development plans that include a biomarker strategy for early signal detection. The appointments of Dr. Satler and Dr. Klickstein serve as further recognition of the potential of Carbon's technology and the near-term inflections towards which the company is advancing rapidly.

About Carbon Biosciences:

Carbon Biosciences is a team of passionate drug developers extending the reach of genetic medicines for the treatment of devastating diseases. We combine the genetic diversity and potency of viruses that have evolved over millions of years with the recent clinical and manufacturing advances in the gene therapy field. Our proprietary platform, PAVE, has the potential advantages of exquisite tissue specificity, larger payloads and durable treatment strategies across multiple modalities. Our goal: realize the power of natural viral evolution and deliver on the promise of genetic medicines.

Carbon Biosciences, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact

Beckett Hart

[email protected]

SOURCE Carbon Biosciences