Carbon Black Global Market Report 2023-2033: Featuring Asahi Carbon, Denka, Delta-Energy Group, Klean Industries & More

Carbon black is a reinforcement and performance additive for plastic and rubber compounds to improve resilience, strength, and conductivity of end products.

Main markets for carbon black are rubber (tyre and other rubber goods) and non-rubber (plastics, cables, conductive additives, inks & paints etc.). Specialty carbon black and recovered carbon black (rCB) are also increasingly important elements of the overall market.

Escalating prices for carbon black oil, a primary element of carbon black, has made the filler more expensive in recent years. Supply chain issues have also affected the market. Addressing these issue is challenging but carbon black demand is forecast to increase in the coming years.

The Global Market for Carbon Black 2023-2033 is an essential resource for anyone involved in the carbon black industry. The report provides extensive proprietary data on producers, carbon black capacities, capacity utilization, production, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

Report contents include:

The market for carbon black in 2023, and future outlook.

Market drivers, trends, supply chain, challenges and recent industry news.

Innovation and sustainability in the carbon black market.

Global market size, volumes and revenues, 2014-2023. Regional market demand data.

Competitive analysis.

Analysis of the market for specialty carbon black including markers, producers, capacities and revenues.

Analysis of the market for recovered carbon black (carbon black filler recycled from end-of-life tires) including producers, capacities and planned expansions and production technology.

Carbon black pricing.

Companies profiled include Asahi Carbon (Bridgestone), Birla Carbon , Black Bear Carbon, Cabot Corporation, CSRC Group, Denka Company, Finster Black Pvt Ltd., Hexing Chemical Industry, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Jiangsu CNano Technology, Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd., Ketjen Black International Company, Klean Industries, LD Carbon, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical, Monolith Materials, OCSiAl Group, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons, PCBL Limited, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry, TAKREER, Tokai Carbon, Unipetrol, a.s., and Zhongyi Coal Chemical Industry.

What you will receive:

Report by email (PDF)-print option also available.

Comprehensive Excel spreadsheet of all the data.

Mid-year update.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The current market

1.2 Innovation in the carbon black market

1.3 Market threat from other materials

1.4 Automotive tyres the dominant end user market

1.5 Impact of the war in Ukrainian on the carbon black market

1.6 Specialty carbon black market

1.7 Recovered carbon black (rCB) market

1.8 Sustainability in the carbon black industry

1.9 Global market size and revenues, 2014-2023

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Scope of the report

2.1.1 Objective of the report

2.1.2 Methodology

3 INTRODUCTION

3.1 What is carbon black?

3.1.1 Properties

3.1.1.1 Particle size distribution

3.1.1.2 Structure-Aggregate size

3.1.1.3 Surface chemistry

3.1.1.4 Agglomerates

3.1.1.5 Colour properties

3.1.1.6 Porosity

3.1.1.7 Physical form

3.2 Manufacturing processes

3.2.1 Furnace Black Process

3.2.2 Channel Black Process

3.2.3 Acetylene Black Process

3.2.4 Lamp Black Process

3.2.5 Thermal black process

3.2.6 Other processes

3.3 REACH 2022

3.4 Policy Frameworks and Safety Regulation

4 THE CARBON BLACK INDUSTRY

4.1 The market in 2022

4.2 Market outlook for 2023 and beyond

4.3 Specialty carbon black

4.3.1 Specialty furnace blacks

4.3.2 Superconductive blacks

4.3.3 Modified furnace blacks

4.3.4 Thermal blacks

4.3.5 Acetylene blacks

4.3.6 Gas & Lamp blacks

4.3.7 Carbon Nanotubes

4.3.8 Key players

4.4 Recovered carbon black

4.4.1 Tyre pyrolysis

4.4.1.1 Discontinuous ("batch") pyrolysis

4.4.1.2 Semi-continuous pyrolysis

4.4.1.3 Continuous pyrolysis

4.4.2 Key players

4.4.3 Capacities

4.5 Markets for carbon black

4.5.1 Traditional markets

4.5.2 Growth markets

4.5.3 Pricing

4.6 MARKET SUPPLY CHAIN

4.7 MARKET DRIVERS

4.8 MARKET CHALLENGES

4.9 CARBON BLACK MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

4.9.1 Tyres and automotive

4.9.1.1 Competition from precipitated silica

4.9.2 Non-Tyre Rubber (Industrial rubber)

4.9.3 Other markets

4.9.4 Specialty Carbon Black

4.9.4.1 Plastics

4.9.4.2 Paints and coatings

4.9.4.3 Printing inks and toners

4.9.4.4 Conductive polymers

4.9.4.5 Conductive additives

4.9.4.6 Batteries

4.9.4.7 Insulation

4.9.4.8 Adhesives

4.9.5 Recovered Carbon Black

4.9.5.1 Tires

4.9.5.2 Catalysts

4.9.5.3 Rubber

4.9.5.4 Plastics

4.9.5.5 Cement

4.9.5.6 Batteries

4.9.5.7 Supercapacitors

4.9.5.8 Adsorbents

4.10 REGIONAL MARKETS

4.10.1 Asia-Pacific

4.10.1.1 China

4.10.1.2 India

4.10.2 Western Europe

4.10.3 North America

4.10.4 Rest of the world

5 CARBON BLACK MARKET DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023

6 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

6.1 Key players

6.2 Market share analysis

7 CARBON BLACK PRODUCER PROFILES (48 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

