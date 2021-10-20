Carbon Black Market for Textile Fibers to surpass US$ 1,540 Mn by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Black is a blackish-black solid powder that gives off a unique odor similar to baking bread. Carbon Black has a long shelf life, which allows it to be used as an additive for many different applications. Carbon Black has been around for a while and has gained popularity among industrial and scientific users. Carbon Black's physical properties make it ideal for a wide range of applications. The carbon black rubber compound is very sturdy and hard-wearing, making it an ideal addition to many different industries including tires, reinforced plastics, and fabrics. Because of its mechanical properties, carbon blacks resist corrosion and do not become brittle under normal conditions. Carbon Black is also highly flexible, with good tensile strength and chemical resistance, and its high oil content makes it easy to mix with other materials. It has a wide variety of uses including making reinforced rubber mats, which are highly useful in shipping yards and various industries. The flexibility of carbon blacks makes it ideal for manufacturing rubber mats in rolls, providing a fast and economical method of shipment.

The global carbon black market for textile fibers market is estimated to account for over US$ 1,540 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1%.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for synthetic textiles is a major factor fostering growth of the carbon black market for textile fibers. Carbon black is majorly used in the manufacturing of synthetic textiles. Moreover, key players are investing heavily in the production of synthetic fiber is again expected to augment growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019 synthetic yarn manufacturer Filatex India announced its plan to raise its capacity by 300 tons per day to 1,050 tons a day with an investment of Rs 275 crore.

Low-cost of synthetic textiles is another major factor propelling growth of the carbon black market. Rapid urbanization is also expected to accelerate growth of the market. According to the United Nation, in 2018, 55% of the world's population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% by 2050.

Market Opportunities:

The development of bio-based and recycled carbon black due to growing environmental concerns is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market. For instance, in June 2021, Orion Engineered Carbons, a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, has announced the launch of a new product, Ecorax Nature. It is specially developed for rubber applications by utilizing industrial-grade, plant-based oils.

Increasing demand for protective clothing especially for workers across a wide range of industries. In June 2020, Textile major Arvind Limited announced the launch of anti-viral textile technology for its fabric and garment products. Again in April 2020, DuPont launched a program #TyvekTogether, to increase the overall availability of Tyvek® personal protective garments

Market Trends:

Increasing use of the protective coating in automotive industry for the production of seat cover, seatbelt, and interior accessories is one of the major trend in the market. Rapid growth in automotive sector due to the increasing production of automobile and growing disposable income of consumers will favor growth of the market in the near future.

Growing spending on home décor products and improving standard of living are uplifting growth of the market. The rising demand for home décor products is increasing consumption of acrylic fiber. Moreover, the growing use of carbon black in apparel to reduce wear& tear and improve color dispersion of fabrics in order to enhance durability is further projected to augment growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the market are Orion Engineered Carbons, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Birla Carbon, Anyang HengXu Specialty Carbon Black Co., Ltd., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., and Imerys Graphite & Carb etc.

Market segmentation:

By Product Type:

Polyester (Filament Fiber, Staple Fiber, Others)

Nylon

Acrylic

Others

By End Users

Home Textiles

Apparels

Others

