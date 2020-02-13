Carbon Black Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 10901.67 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.68% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon black is a substance that is formed by incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, or cracking tar with ethylene. Carbon black is a type of paracrystalline carbon with a high ratio of surface-area-to-volume, although lower than activated carbon.

Global Carbon Black Market is expected to rise from USD 7914.67 million in 2018 to USD 10901.67 million at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.68 percent by the end of 2025.

The report strategically segments the carbon black market into Acetylene Black, Channel Black, Furnace Black, and Thermal Black based on the type and into Specialty Grade and Standard Grade based on its type. This classification allows for an in-depth insight into the carbon black industry.

FACTORS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL CARBON BLACK MARKET SIZE

Increasing the use of carbon black in reinforced plastics and coating materials are expected to impact market growth.

Carbon black is one of the major reinforces that is used in the tire industry owing to its effect on the mechanical and dynamic properties of tires. This utilization of carbon black in the tire industry is expected to increase the market size. Apart from tires, carbon black is also used for other applications such as conveyor belts, gaskets, air springs, grommets, vibration isolation devices, and hoses.

The ever increasing demand from the Asia-Pacific market for UV protection and conductive plastics is expected to propel the carbon black market size. Growth in the automotive industry is another important driver for the carbon black market.

REGION WISE CARBON BLACK MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

China is a major contributor to the production of black carbon. China is also the world's largest exporter of black carbon. This dominance of China in the carbon black production and export has made the Asia pacific to be the major region in the carbon black market.

On the basis of type, the global carbon black market is studied across

Acetylene Black

Channel Black

Furnace Black

Thermal Black.

On the basis of grade, the global carbon black market is studied across

Specialty Grade

Standard Grade.

On the basis of application, the global carbon black market is studied across

Coatings

Construction

Fibers

Fireproofing

Insulation

Metal carbide

Metal reduction compounds

Paper, Pipes

Plastics

Power

Printing Inks

Rubber Processing

Thermal Insulation

Wire and Cable

Key Manufacturers in Carbon Black Market include:

Cabot Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Birla Carbon Public Co. Ltd

Continental Carbon Company

Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Iran Carbon Co

Longxing Chemical Stock Co, Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd

Omsk Carbon Group

Ralson Goodluck Carbon Pvt. Ltd

Shandong Lion King Carbon Black Co., Ltd.

Triveni Turbines

Others.

