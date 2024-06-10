Carbon Black Market size is set to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of carbon black in end-user industries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon black market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.43 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.36% during the forecast period. Increasing use of carbon black in end-user industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for sustainable carbon black. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Imerys S.A., Kemipex, Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon black market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Tires, Non-tires rubber, and Non-rubber), Grade Type (Specialty grade and Standard grade), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Imerys S.A., Kemipex, Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The carbon black market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand for sustainable alternatives. Bio-based carbon black, derived from renewable feedstocks like vegetable oil, and recycled carbon black, manufactured from waste tires, are gaining preference. Companies like Bolder Industries and Black Bear Carbon are leading this trend. The market's expansion is driven by consumer and regulatory focus on sustainability, with anticipated growth between 2023-27.

The carbon black market has seen significant activity in recent times. Black market dealers trade in large quantities of carbon black, a key component in tire production. Rubber manufacturers are major buyers, as carbon black enhances tire durability and strength. The demand for carbon black is high due to the increasing production of tires worldwide. However, the illegal production and sale of carbon black pose a challenge.

Some countries have reported issues with domestic production, leading to increased imports from unregulated sources. This trend raises concerns about the quality and safety of the carbon black being sold on the black market. Regulators are working to address these issues and ensure the integrity of the carbon black supply chain.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• Carbon black, a crucial filler in rubber, is primarily produced using oil and natural gas as raw materials through thermal decomposition or partial combustion methods. The furnace process yields furnace black, which varies from other carbon black types. Fluctuating crude oil prices significantly impact manufacturing costs, leading vendors to implement price hikes, such as Cabot Corporation's 9% increase in 2023. These price rises can potentially impede market expansion.

• The carbon black market poses significant challenges for businesses and law enforcement. With the keywords like filmer, matrix, Procurement, and carbon black in play, illicit production and distribution of this critical material become a concern. The supply chain can be disrupted by criminal activities, leading to inconsistent product quality and potential safety risks.

• Additionally, the use of advanced technologies like pipes and sulfuric acid in the production process makes it challenging to detect and prevent these activities. The cost of inauthentic carbon black can impact profitability and brand reputation. Therefore, implementing robust procurement strategies, regular audits, and technology-driven solutions are essential to mitigate these challenges.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Tires

1.2 Non-tires rubber

1.3 Non-rubber Grade Type 2.1 Specialty grade

2.2 Standard grade Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Tires- The global carbon black market experiences growth due to the increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in regions like Europe and developing countries such as India and Brazil. Factors like population growth and rising purchasing power drive vehicle production, leading to increased tire manufacturing and subsequent demand for carbon black. In 2023, India reported an 8.2% increase in car sales, with major manufacturers like Tata Motors, Kia India, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor experiencing significant growth. This growth contributes to the replacement of automotive components and the subsequent need for new tires, ultimately driving the demand for carbon black.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Carbon Black market plays a significant role in various industries, including tire manufacturing and oil furnaces. Thermal decomposition of ethylene results in the production of carbon black, a key ingredient in tire production. The tire industry's demand for carbon black is driven by factors such as mechanical properties, dynamic properties, handling, tread wear, fuel mileage, and abrasion resistance. Carbon black's volatility in prices is influenced by market penetration of electric cars and the automotive production industry's reliance on it.

Ultraviolet (UV) light and thermal conductivity are essential considerations in tire manufacturing, affecting heat dissipation capabilities, inner liners, sidewalls, and carcasses. Specialty black, a high-performance carbon black variant, is used in batteries and other applications due to its unique properties. The tire industry's focus on improving tire tread wear, rolling resistance, and fuel efficiency continues to drive carbon black demand. Overall, carbon black's role in enhancing the performance and durability of various products makes it an indispensable commodity.

Market Research Overview

The Carbon Black Market refers to the illegal trading of stolen data and compromised systems. This underground economy thrives on the exploitation of vulnerabilities and the sale of sensitive information. Hackers and cybercriminals use various techniques, such as phishing, ransomware, and exploit kits, to gain unauthorized access to networks and devices. Once they have infiltrated a system, they can extract valuable data, including personal information, financial records, and intellectual property.

The demand for this illicit activity is fueled by the increasing digitization of businesses and the growing reliance on technology. The consequences of a Carbon Black Market breach can be severe, leading to financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties. To mitigate these risks, organizations must implement robust cybersecurity measures, including multi-factor authentication, encryption, and regular software updates. Additionally, employee training and awareness programs are essential to prevent social engineering attacks and other forms of social engineering.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Tires



Non-tires Rubber



Non-rubber

Grade Type

Specialty Grade



Standard Grade

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio