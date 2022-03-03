Carbon Black Market to Develop at CAGR of 4.5% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global carbon black market was valued over US$ 18.6 Bn in 2020. The market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global carbon black market is anticipated to surpass the value of US$ 29.9 Bn by 2031. Growing uses of carbon black in different end-use industries, particularly tires, paints & coatings, and rubber, are likely to drive the global carbon black market. In order to reap revenue opportunities in developing countries, companies in the global carbon black market are focused on product advancements. The market is being driven by a rise in demand for carbon black in the automobile industry.

Manufacturing firms are concentrating on addressing problems in the carbon black market, including raw material price volatility. Crude oil prices have a direct impact on the raw ingredients utilized in carbon black. Market players are improving the productivity and enhancing efficiency of their operations in order to achieve consistent growth.

Carbon black is in high demand in a variety of applications, including battery electrodes, rubber reinforcement, plastics, paints & coatings, and inks & toners. Carbon black is being widely used in the tire business, which is likely to emerge as a key market driver. Carbon black is commonly utilized in tire and non-tire rubber compositions as a reinforcing filler. Vehicle sales and manufacturing are increasing all over the world, which is likely to support growth of the market. Carbon black is commonly used to strengthen rubber in tires. It can account for up to 30% of the tire's weight. Carbon black is used in a variety of automobile rubber parts, including anti-vibration parts, hoses, seals, and engine mounts.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1491

Key Findings of Market Report

The global carbon black market is driven by industrial expansion, urbanization, and rise in the number of construction as well as manufacturing industries globally. Carbon black is also utilized as a performance enhancer in inks and pigments, paints and coatings, and the plastics industry.

Carbon black is in high demand in the rubber industry, since it renders rubber stronger and more resistant to stress and tear. Rubber tires are additionally protected from UV radiation and oxidation by carbon black, which is utilized in the manufacturing process. As a result, carbon black is becoming more widely used as a filler in rubber composites. Rubber gains volume, strength, and physical qualities as a result of this additive. Carbon black is utilized in mechanical rubber products such as membrane roofing, industrial rubber goods, and automotive rubber parts including anti-vibration parts, hoses, and sealing systems among many other things.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1491

In the next few years, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market. Carbon black is in high demand in numerous end-use industries of Asia Pacific . This factor is likely to boost regional output of carbon black. Expanding automotive industry, rising demand for vehicles, and rapid regional industrialization are factors that have contributed to the region's large market share.

is projected to lead the global market. Carbon black is in high demand in numerous end-use industries of . This factor is likely to boost regional output of carbon black. Expanding automotive industry, rising demand for vehicles, and rapid regional industrialization are factors that have contributed to the region's large market share. Existence of several competitive market players focused on boosting carbon black output in response to a greater demand from diverse fields is likely to help in the growth of the global carbon black market

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1491

Global Carbon Black Market: Growth Drivers

Market expansion is being fueled by extensive research and development initiatives aimed at finding new and cost-effective techniques to generate carbon black. The global market is being bolstered by technological advancements.

Increasing use of carbon black in plastic processing, printing inks, and coatings is likely to generate revenue for carbon black producers

Global Carbon Black Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Shandong Huadong Rubber Types Co., Ltd

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

OMSK Carbon Group

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1491

Global Carbon Black Market: Segmentation

Grade

Standard

Specialty

Type

Furnace Black

Lamp Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Application

Rubber Reinforcement

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Battery Electrodes

Inks & Toners

Others

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Carbon Fiber Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-fiber-market.html

Carbon Dioxide Monitors Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/carbon-dioxide-co2-monitors-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/carbon-black-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research