Carbon Black Market to grow by USD 4.86 billion from 2022 to 2027|Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon black market size is forecast to increase by USD 4.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.94%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing use of carbon black in end-user industries, rising demand for speciality carbon black, and Increasing demand for carbon black in APAC. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Imerys S.A., Kemipex, Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemical Co. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Black Market 2023-2027

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the Carbon Black Market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by end-user (Tires, Non-tires rubber, and Non-rubber), grade type (specialty grade and standard grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the tires segment will be significant during the forecast period. Carbon black is widely utilized in tire manufacturing, enhancing its performance characteristics and providing a black color. It plays a crucial role in extending tire service life by protecting the tread from friction-generated heat. The growing global population and increased purchasing power are driving the demand for automobiles, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the global carbon black market during the forecast period. Europe , with key automotive manufacturing regions such as Germany and Italy , is a significant player in this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing use of carbon black in end-user industries is the key factor driving the market growth. Rubber finds applications in various industries such as automotive, medical, and pharmaceutical. It is used for injection vials, infusion container closures, and blood collection tubes in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. In the automotive industry, carbon black reinforced rubber seals prevent leaks in air conditioning systems, while carbon black is utilized as a reinforcement and pigment agent in automobile tires, increasing their lifespan by reducing thermal damage. The growing demand for rubber tires in the automotive industry will drive the global carbon black market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing use of rubber in various end-user industries will positively impact the global specialty carbon market in the forecast period.

Trends

Increasing demand for sustainable carbon black is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The global demand for sustainable carbon black is on the rise due to the growing emphasis on sustainability in the chemical sector. Bio-based carbon black, produced from renewable feedstocks like vegetable oil, is gaining popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional carbon black made from fossil fuels. Similarly, recycled carbon black, derived from recycling old tires and debris, is becoming more popular, reducing landfill waste. Companies like Bolder Industries and Black Bear Carbon are leading the production of sustainable carbon black. The increasing importance of sustainability among consumers and regulators is expected to drive the growth of the specialty carbon market between 2023-27.

Challenges

Increasing the usage of silica as reinforcing fillers is a major challenge hindering market growth. Amorphous silica and carbon black serve as reinforcing fillers in the rubber industry, enhancing tire strength, durability, and longevity. Silica is particularly used in tires to lower greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, posing a challenge to the global carbon black market. In the rubber industry, amorphous precipitated silica, derived from glassy silicates, is dissolved in water and transformed into amorphous silica through acidification and stirring. This amorphous precipitated silica acts as a substitute for carbon black, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles. The growing utilization of amorphous precipitated silica is expected to have an adverse impact on the global specialty carbon market during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Carbon Black Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon black market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation size of the carbon black market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon black market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon black market vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Carbon Credit Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.76% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,092.48 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power, energy, transportation, industrial, and others), type (compliance and voluntary), and geography (Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW)). This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power, energy, transportation, industrial, and others), type (compliance and voluntary), and geography (Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The Activated Carbon Filters Market is projected to grow by USD 70.62 million with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the activated carbon filters market segmentation by type (stainless steel shell and carbon steel shell) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased demand for products in industries for water purification is one of the key factors driving the global activated carbon filters market growth.

Carbon Black Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd., DCL Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Imerys S.A., Kemipex, Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, OCI Co. Ltd., Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Dow Chemical Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Grade Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global carbon black market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global carbon black market 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.3 Grade Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Grade Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (USD million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tires - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Tires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tires - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-tires rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-tires rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-tires rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-tires rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-tires rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Non-rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Non-rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Non-rubber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Non-rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Non-rubber - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user (USD million)

7 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Grade Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Grade Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Grade Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Grade Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Grade Type

7.3 Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Specialty grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Specialty grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Standard grade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Standard grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Standard grade - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Grade Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Grade Type (USD million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Grade Type (USD million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (USD million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography (USD million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Bridgestone Corp.

Exhibit 118: Bridgestone Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Bridgestone Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Bridgestone Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Bridgestone Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Bridgestone Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 123: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Exhibit 131: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd - Segment focus

12.8 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 135: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

12.9 Kemipex

Exhibit 139: Kemipex - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kemipex - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Kemipex - Key offerings

12.10 Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Longxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 145: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 150: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 OCI Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: OCI Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: OCI Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: OCI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: OCI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Omsk Carbon Group

Exhibit 158: Omsk Carbon Group - Overview



Exhibit 159: Omsk Carbon Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Omsk Carbon Group - Key offerings

12.15 Orion Engineered Carbons SA

Exhibit 161: Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Key news



Exhibit 164: Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Orion Engineered Carbons SA - Segment focus

12.16 Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

Exhibit 166: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Phillips Carbon Black Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 170: Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio