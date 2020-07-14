Carbon Black Market to Reach USD 28.91 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.1% | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Carbon Black market is forecast to reach USD 28.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carbon black is increasingly being used in tires, rubber and plastic products, printing inks, and coatings, owing to these properties. It is used in tires as it provides excellent rubber reinforcement. Though primarily used for strengthening rubber in tires, the product can also act as a pigment, UV stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications. Apart from tires, other everyday uses of carbon black are seen in objects like hoses, conveyor belts, plastics, printing inks, and automotive coatings.

Carbon black is one of the most commonly used conductive additive used for these batteries due to low weight, low cost, and high chemical inertness. Furthermore, it also provides higher battery capacity and rate capability and is non-toxic. Several studies have successfully shown that the adoption of the product improves the battery cycle life. For instance, Berkeley Lab researchers led by Robert Kostecki used carbon black additive for manufacturing composite cathodes for lithium-ion batteries. The resulting lithium-ion cells were found to last one-third longer and deliver more energy, at no significant increase in cost.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the global automobile market, further affecting the carbon black industry. However, the demand for the product from other sectors such as ceramics and refractories were able to offset this decline. Furthermore, the pandemic also has a significant impact on the supply chain as countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, witnessed a significant slowdown in their economic activities. However, the ease in restrictions and government initiatives to start the consumer goods market's economic activities creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Resins manufactured using carbon black are widely used in automobile bumpers, steel pipe linings, and wire coverings. When mixed with resins in a small amount, the product can absorb ultraviolet light, providing excellent resistance against ultraviolet rays and coloring.

The graphite-type crystalline structure of the product ensures excellent electric conductivity. Thus, the product is widely used as conductive filler, being mixed in plastics, elastomer, paints, adhesives, films, and pastes.

Carbon black has witnessed an increased adoption for the production of molded parts using injection and blow molding. The product is widely used in the automotive, consumer, and industrial markets. Consumers demand deep black color balance in the case of consumer goods such as appliances and electronics equipment and packaging.

The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries is projected to influence the market in the forecast period. Several companies have been offering carbon black to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries. For instance, the LITX conductive additives by Cabot Corporation offer low-temperature performance and higher energy density with extended cycle life for electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the product in end-use industries, including automobiles, paints, and coatings, and rubber is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of expansion strategies by market players operating in the region would also influence growth.

is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the product in end-use industries, including automobiles, paints, and coatings, and rubber is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of expansion strategies by market players operating in the region would also influence growth. Key market players include Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Birla Carbon , Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon, a Japanese chemical company is major global manufacturer. The company offers a wide variety of products, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal Black, for applications ranging from the automotive industry to electrical and electronics.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of process type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Furnace Black Process

Channel Black Process

Thermal Black Process

Acetylene Black Process

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tires and Industrial Rubber

High Performance Coating

Plastics

Films and Sheets



Pressure Pipes



Molded Parts

Toners and Printing Inks

Wires and Cables

Paints and Coatings

Textile Fibers

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Interior



Exterior



Fuel Systems

Packaging

Textiles

Apparel



Upholstery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

SOURCE Reports And Data