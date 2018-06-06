Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Capacity (MMtpa), CAPEX ($m) & OPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Capture (Pre-Combustion, Post-Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), CO2 Transportation & Transmission (Pipelines, Ships / Chemical Tankers (Offshore), Chemical Carrier Vehicles (Onshore), CO2 Storage (Depleted Oil & Gas Reservoirs, Un-Minable Coal Seams, Deep Saline Aquifers, Salt Caverns, CO2 EOR, Onshore Reinjection, Subsea Reinjection)
Do you need definitive CCS market data?
• Succinct CCS market analysis?
• Technological insight?
• Clear competitor analysis?
• Actionable business recommendations?
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.
The Paris Climate Summit had 187 countries in attendance and certain measures were put in place to combat climate change and this has led Visiongain to publish this important report. Notwithstanding the recent decision by the US administration to withdraw from the agreement. the CCS market is nonetheless expected to grow in importance in the next few years because of CO2 EOR and also because pressure from emission targets is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of the CCS industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report Highlights
210 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs
Analysis Of Key Players Providing CCS Technologies
• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
• Air Liquide
• Babcock& Wilcox
• Fluor Corporation
• General Electric
• HTC Purenergy Inc.
• Linde AG
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
• Praxair Inc.
Insight Into Utility Companies Involved In The Carbon Capture & Storage Market
• E.ON SE
• Enel S.p.A
• RWE AG
• Saskatchewan Power Cooperation
• Scottish & Southern Company Plc
• Southern Company
Examination Of Energy Companies Involved in the CO2 Storage Market
• Baker Hughes
• Halliburton
• Petrofac
• Schlumberger
Profiles Of Companies Involved In CO2 Transmission By Pipeline
• Kinder Morgan
• National Grid Plc.
Market Share Analysis Of The Top 15 CCS Companies By Capacity
An Exclusive Expert Interview With A Key Industry Expert
• Saskatchewan Power Cooperation (Saskpower)
Global CCS Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX & Capacity)
50 Major CCS Contracts And Projects
• 11 detailed tables of 50 large scale CCS projects
CCS Submarket Forecasts And Analysis From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX)
• CO2 Capture Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
• CO2 Transportation Submarket Forecast t 2018-2028
• CO2 Storage Submarket Forecast 2018-2028
Regional CCS Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX & Capacity)
• The Americas CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Europe CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• The Africa & Middle East CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2018-2028
National CCS Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, OPEX & Capacity)
• US CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• China CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Canada CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Brazil CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Norway CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• UK CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• UAE CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Australia CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Africa & Middle East CCS Forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2018-2028
Plus Qualitative Analysis Of CCS In The Following Countries
• Algeria
• Saudi Arabia
• Qatar
• Bahrain
• Kuwait
• South Africa
Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the CCS industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to success and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
Target Audience
• Leading CCS companies
• Oil & gas companies
• Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) specialists
• Suppliers
• Contractors
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Consultants
• Market analysts
• CEO's
• CIO's
• COO's
• Business development managers
• Investors
• Governments
• Agencies
• Industry organisations
• Banks
• Industry regulators
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2152/Carbon-Capture-Storage-(CCS)-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
2Co Energy
8 Rivers Capital
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
AGL Energy Limited (AGL)
Agrium
Airgas
Air Liquide
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
Alabama Power
Alstom
AltaGas Canada
Ameren Energy Resources Company, LLC (AER)
American Electric Power (AEP)
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Anglo American
Apache Corporation
Apache Corporation Canada
ArcelorMittal
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Babcock & Wilcox
Babcock & Wilcox Canada
Babcock & Wilcox Power Generation Group
Baker Hughes
BASF SE
BHP Billiton
Blue Source
Bow City Power Ltd
BP
C.Gen NV
C12 Energy
Cansolv Technologies Inc.
CCSD
Cenovus Energy
Centrica Plc.
CF Fertilisers
Chaparral Energy
Chevron
Chevron Canada
Chevron Phillips
Chicago Bridge & Iron
China Datang Corporation
China Huaneng Group
China National Petroleum Company (CNPC)
China Resources Power
Chubu Electric Power
Chugai Technos
CNOOC
CO2 CRC
CO2DeepStore Limited
Coca Cola
ConocoPhillips
Consol Energy
Core Energy
CS Energy
CVR Energy Inc
Dakota Gas
Decatur
DeepStore
Denbury Onshore LLC
Denbury Resources
Dongguan Power Fuel Co. Ltd.
Dongguan Taiyangzhou Power
Doosan Power Systems
Dow Chemicals
Drax Power
Dresser Rand Company
Dresser-Rand Group
E.ON Kraftwerke
E.ON SE
EDF Energy.
Electric Power Development CO., Ltd. (J-Power)
Emirate Steel Industries
Emirates Aluminium (EMAL)
EnBW AG
Endesa
Enel Green Power
Enel S.p.A
Energen Resources Corporation
Enhance Energy
Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery (EHR)
Eni
Enmax
Essent (RWE Group)
Exelon Generation
Export-Import Bank of China
ExxonMobil
Fluor Corporation
FuelCell Energy Inc
Gassnova
GDF Suez
GDF Suez E&P Norge AS
General Electric (GE) Energy
General Electric (GE)
GeoGreen
Gorgon Joint Venture
GPC Quimica
GreenGen
GreenGen Tianjin IGCC Co. Ltd
Haliburton
Hess Corporation
Hess Norge
Hilcorp Energy Company
Hitachi Ltd.
HTC CO2 Systems
HTC Purenergy Inc.
Hydrogen Power Abu Dhabi (HPAD)
IESA
IHI Corporation
Inventys Thermal Technologies
Japan CCS (JCCS)
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
Japan Vietnam Petroleum Co., Ltd (JVPC)
JCOA
J-POWER
JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp.
KBR
Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan CO2 Company, L.P.
Koch Fertilizers
Koch Nitrogen Company
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
Kraftwerke GmbH
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
Leucadia Energy LLC
Linde AG
Lotte Chemical UK
Lurgi GmbH
Luscar
Maersk Tankers
Maicor Wind
Marathon Oil
Masdar
Merit Energy Company
Messer ASCO
Mississippi Power
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (MHI)
Mott MacDonald
National Grid Plc
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
Neill and Gunter Ltd
NET Power
Norsk Hydro
NRG Energy
Occidental Petroleum
Osaka Gas
Osaki CoolGen Corporation
PCOR
Peabody Energy
Pemex
Petoro AS
Petrobras
Petrofac
Petronas
Petrovietnam
PLT Energia.
Praxair Inc.
Progressive Energy
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC).
Qatar National Bank Group
Qatar Petroleum
Ramgen
Rio Tinto
Royal Dutch Shell
RWE AG
RWE npower
SABIC UK Ltd
Sandridge Energy
Sargas Power
Sargent and Lundy LLC
Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower)
Saskatoon Light & Power
Saudi Aramco
Schlumberger
Scottish & Southern Energy Plc. (SSE)
ScottishPower
SCS Energy LLC
SECARB (US DOE's Southeast Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnership)
Sembcorp Utilities UK
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Shanxi Coal International Energy Group
Shanxi International Energy Group
Shell
Shell Canada
Shell Cansolv
Shell United Kingdom
Shenhua Group
Siemens
Sinopec
Sinopec Engineering Group
Sitra Petrochemicals
SNC Lavalin
SNC Lavalin-Cansolv
Solid Energy
Sonatrach
Southern Company
Southern Energy
Spectra Energy Inc.
Statoil
Summit Power Group
Summit Texas Clean Energy
Tampa Electric
Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO)
The BOC Group (BOC)
The Chugoku Electric Power CO., Inc.
Tohoku Hokuriku Electric Power
Tokyo Gas
Toshiba
Total E&P Norge AS
Total SA
Trinity Pipelines
Turceni Energy
ULCOS Consortium of companies
Union Engineering
Uniper
Valero Energy Corporation
Vattenfall
Whitecap Resources Inc.
Whiting Petroleum Corporation
Woodside
Xstrata
Xstrata Coal
Organisations Mentioned
Alberta CCS Fund
Australian Coal Association
Australian Department of Mines & Petroleum
Australian Department of Primary Industries
Brazil's Energy and Carbon Storage Research Centre
BurUAE of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM)
California Energy Commission
CCS Flagship Program
Centre of Excellence in Research and Innovation in Petroleum, Mineral Resources and CARBON Storage (CEPAC)
Clean Energy Fund
Clean Fossil Fuel Energy Development Institute (CFEDI)
Construction Owners Association of Alberta (COAA)
DCC-NDRC.
Doha Carbon and Energy Forum
Electric Power Research Institute
Energy Information Administration (EIA)
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
French Petroleum Institute (IFP)
Global CCS Institute
Guangdong Low-Carbon Technology and Industry Research Centre (GDLRC)
Imperial College London
International Energy Agency (IEA)
International Energy Forum
Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
Low Emissions Technology Demonstration Fund
National Academy of Sciences
National Carbon Capture Centre
Office of Carbon Capture and Storage (UK)
Plains CO2 Reduction (PCOR) Partnership
Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grade do Sul
Qatar Carbonates and Carbon Storage Research Centre
Qatar Science and Technology Park
Scottish Carbon Capture and Storage (SCCS)
South African Centre for Carbon Capture and Storage (SACCCS)
Stanford University
Texas BurUAE of Economic Geology
UK Carbon Capture and Storage Research Centre (UKCCSRC)
United Nations (UN)
University of Southampton
University of Texas
University of Waikato Centre for Environmental, Resources and Energy Law
US Department of Energy (DOE)
US Department of Energy's National Energy Technology Laboratories (NETL)
US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
US Office of Fossil Energy
World Trade Organisation (WTO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article