Carbon Capture and Storage Market to grow over 64 Million Tons during 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives |Technavio
Jul 08, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 64.05 million tons during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the carbon capture and storage market to register a CAGR of almost 21%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Praxair Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the dependence on fossil fuels for the generation of electricity will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Carbon Capture and Storage Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Enhanced Oil Recovery
- Geological Storage
- Technology
- Pre-combustion
- Post-combustion
- Oxy-fuel Combustion
- End-user
- Power And Oil and Gas
- Manufacturing
- Geography
- Americas
- APAC
- MEA
- Europe
Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the carbon capture and storage market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Chevron Corp., ENGIE SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Fluor Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Praxair Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Carbon Capture and Storage Market size
- Carbon Capture and Storage Market trends
- Carbon Capture and Storage Market industry analysis
The hike in investments and advances in technology is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the risks associated with CCS may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the carbon capture and storage market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Carbon Capture and Storage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon capture and storage market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carbon capture and storage market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carbon capture and storage market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon capture and storage market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Enhanced oil recovery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Geological storage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Market Segmentation by Technology by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology by volume
- Pre-combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Post-combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Oxy-fuel combustion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Technology by volume
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Power and oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Transportation
- Market segments
- Comparison by Transportation
- Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Ships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Transportation
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Chevron Corp.
- ENGIE SA
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Fluor Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Praxair Inc.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
