Carbon Capture and Storage Market Worth $ 6.15 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 7.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, N. J., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Carbon Capture and Storage Market By Technology (Pre combustion capture, Post combustion capture, and Oxy-fuel combustion capture), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Coal and Biomass Power Plant, Iron and Steel, Chemical, and Others), By Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.88% from 2020 to 2027.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=37601

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carbon Capture and Storage Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Overview

The global carbon capture and storage market is principally driven by the rising industrialization rate coupled with raising investment for manufacturing facilities. Various governmental strategies to decrease greenhouse gas emissions in many industries will moreover support the demand for carbon capture and storage throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the improved oilfield recovery plans release carbon dioxide when the machine is in process. This released carbon dioxide requires being stored, thus driving the carbon capture and storage market. Moreover, increasing energy demands, coupled with towering investment toward the upstream & downstream sectors, will besides improve the carbon capture and storage market outlook. Additionally, serious concern about the increasing CO2 emission and the increasing energy demands among the management and societies, which eventually drives the carbon capture and storage market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of highly efficient power generation cycles along with technological improvements in the field is feeding the industry development.

The major players in the market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Aker Solutions ASA, Statoil ASA, Chevron, Shell, Carbon Engineering, NRG Energy, Bow city Power.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market On the basis of Technology, End-User, and Geography.

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology

Pre combustion capture



Post combustion capture



Oxy-fuel combustion capture

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by End-User

Oil and Gas



Coal and Biomass Power Plant



Iron and Steel



Chemical



Others

Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Pour Point Depressant Market by End User (Lubricant Industry, Oil & Gas Industry), by Chemistry (Poly Alkyl Methacrylates, Ethylene Co-Vinyl-Acetate, Styrene Esters, Poly Alpha Olefin, and Pthalic Acid Esters), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Paraxylene Market by Product (Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), and Dibutyl phathalate xylene (Di-PX)), by Application (Solvents, Pesticides, and Coatings), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market by Product (Polyethylene, Nylon, Oriented Polyterephthalic Acid, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, and Others), by Application (Dairy Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Poultry, Seafood, Meat Products, and Convenience Food), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Natural Flavours And Fragrances Market by Product (Animal Natural Flavours And Fragrances, and Botanical Natural Flavours And Fragrances), by Application (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Home and Health Care, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

10 largest tire manufacturers cruising through the roads

Verified Market Intelligence:

Verified Market Intelligence is a BI enabled database service with forecasted trends and accurate market insights on over 20,000+ tracked markets helping organizations globally with their market research needs. VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment and Key players for emerging and niche markets.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research