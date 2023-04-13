Carbon Composite Bicycle Frame Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 859.9 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

The carbon composite bicycle frame market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2023-2030, to reach US$ 859.9 million in 2030, states Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global carbon composite bicycle frame market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 859.9 million Growth (CAGR) 2.7% during 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 2 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 12

Segment Insights on Carbon Composite Bicycle Frame Market

The global carbon composite bicycle frame market is segmented based on bicycle type and region.

Based on bicycle type - Among all the bicycle types, the Road Bike segment is expected to generate the largest demand, during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of people opting for these bicycles as a form of sports and leisure activities.

Moreover, with the growing traffic congestion and shortage of parking spaces, particularly in metropolitan cities, more people consider bicycle commutation for a short distances for saving time. In addition, there is an increasing inclination towards road bikes as a convenient exercise form, to ensure a healthy lifestyle, which is resulting in their increasing demand.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to be the largest market with a share of >55% in 2022 for carbon composite bicycle frames, during the forecast period. This region is home to several bicycle manufacturers such as Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Kona, and SRAM LLC.

On the contrary, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period, mainly driven by the active presence of the major carbon composite bicycle frames manufacturers, such as Giant Bicycles, TOPKEY, and MERIDA BIKES, in the region, among which two companies are engaged in bicycle production as well.

In addition, over the years, there has been a rise in the export of composite bicycle frames in the Western regions from Asian countries, owing to their good technical capabilities along with the low cost of labor, which is also likely to follow suit in the coming years.

Carbon Composite Bicycle Frame Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

A growing demand for lightweight bicycles coupled with the dilution of carbon composite bicycle frame import tariffs in the USA .

. People are choosing bicycles over other modes of transportation as a result of growing environmental and personal fitness concerns.

The long-term market scenario presents several opportunities for all the players involved in the entire supply chain of composite bicycle frames.

Top 10 Companies in Carbon Composite Bicycle Frame Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Giant Bicycles

Merida bikes

Topkey

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu QYH Carbon Tech Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Xidesheng Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Taihe Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Rein4ced NV

Carbon Team

Astro Tech Co., Ltd

