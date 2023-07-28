Carbon Credit Market size is to grow by USD 1,092.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is driven by the rising carbon emissions in Earth's atmosphere - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon credit market is to grow by USD 1,092.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 30.76% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Environmental & Facilities Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The carbon credit market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Credit Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The carbon credit market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendors Offerings

3Degrees Group Inc. - The company offers carbon credit projects such as Giriraj Bundled Wind Project, Meridian SF6 reduction project.

AltaGas Ltd. - The company offers carbon credit solutions through its subsidiary WGL Holdings.

Carbon Credit Capital LLC - The company offers carbon credit solutions such as Carbon Neutral Checkout, Custom Carbon Footprint Calculations, Wholesale Carbon Brokerage, Project Development and Advisory.

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (power, energy, transportation, industrial, and others), type (compliance and voluntary), and geography (Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW)).

The power segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Carbon credits and carbon-neutral projects reduce the power generation industry's reliance on fossil fuels like coal and natural gas, offering a clean and low-risk energy production alternative. To achieve the global goal of limiting temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, energy production must shift from nonrenewable to renewable sources like hydrokinetics, tidal, solar, and wind power. Global initiatives, including the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement, aim to curb carbon emissions from power plants. India is also working towards decarbonizing its economy by establishing a national framework for carbon pricing and setting up an Indian carbon market. With increasing efforts to adopt renewable energy sources and reduce fossil fuel dependency in the power sector, the adoption of carbon credits is expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to account for 85% of the growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. In 2022, Europe held a leading position in the global carbon credit market, with Asia and North America following closely. Prominent buyers in this market include developed countries within Europe, such as the UK, Germany, and others. The European Union's implementation of the International Emissions Trading System (ETS) in 2005 has played a crucial role in supporting the development of a Carbon Neutral Industry and achieving its climate-neutral goal by 2050. These factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

3Degrees Group Inc.

AltaGas Ltd.

Anew Climate LLC

Carbon Credit Capital LLC

CarbonBetter

ClearSky Climate Solutions LLC

Climate Bridge Ltd.

Climate Impact Partners LLC

ClimatePartner GmbH

ClimeCo LLC

Cool Effect Inc.

EKI Energy Services Ltd.

Finite Carbon Corp.

Just Energy Advanced Solutions LLC

NativeEnergy

natureOffice GmbH

NRG Energy Inc.

South Pole

Sterling Planet

Tasman Environmental Markets

Market Dynamics

Driver

The rising carbon emissions in Earth's atmosphere are a major factor notably driving market growth. Some captured energy, like CO2, Halocarbons, and Methane, acts as greenhouse gases, absorbing and distributing heat to maintain a suitable temperature on Earth. However, excessive greenhouse gas emissions can lead to a rise in Earth's temperature, which is detrimental to supporting life. The increase in CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere contributes to global warming, affecting air temperature, evaporation and causing climate changes worldwide. Despite a slower increase in emissions compared to the global GDP growth rate of 3.2%, there has been a resurgence in emissions following the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in 2021. Factors such as extreme climatic conditions, nuclear power plant outages, and a renewed focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions have led to the purchase of carbon credits. This rise in CO2 emissions is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Trends

The booming investment and partnership deals are primary trends in the market. Carbon credits have become a popular investment tool for various stakeholders, including governments, businesses, and organizations committed to reducing their carbon footprint and achieving net-zero emissions goals. Notably, partnerships and collaborations between companies like 3Degrees Group Inc., Merge Electric Fleet Solutions Ltd, and Johnson Controls International PLC have been established to promote renewable energy initiatives and carbon reduction processes. For instance, 3Degrees Group Inc. and Merge Electric Fleet Solutions Ltd joined forces to monetize the renewable energy charging scheme by offsetting electric vehicle charges with Renewable Energy Certificates in specific clean fuel states. Similarly, Johnson Controls International PLC partnered with 3Degrees Group, Inc. to accelerate net-zero emission goals through carbon reduction efforts. These funding and collaborative efforts are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Challenge

The fluctuating prices of carbon credits are a major challenge hindering market growth. Several countries, including Canada, France, and New Zealand, have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 to maintain a favorable climate on Earth. To attain this goal, they employ measures like carbon taxes and economic incentives. Countries such as Canada, China, France, and the United States participate in a global carbon credit market, where companies and entities buy and sell carbon credits, determining their prices. However, the absence of regulatory bodies to oversee the global carbon credit price per ton leads to price fluctuations. These fluctuations, influenced by policy changes, are expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Carbon Credit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,092.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 29.15 Regional analysis Europe, Asia, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 85% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Degrees Group Inc., AltaGas Ltd., Anew Climate LLC, Carbon Credit Capital LLC, CarbonBetter, ClearSky Climate Solutions LLC, Climate Bridge Ltd., Climate Impact Partners LLC, ClimatePartner GmbH, ClimeCo LLC, Cool Effect Inc., EKI Energy Services Ltd., Finite Carbon Corp., Just Energy Advanced Solutions LLC, NativeEnergy, natureOffice GmbH, NRG Energy Inc., South Pole, Sterling Planet, and Tasman Environmental Markets Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

