Carbon Credit Market Size to Expand Lucratively and Reach $4433.81 Billion to 2031 - Explained Details | Updated InsightAce Study

Apr 28, 2023, 10:15 ET
JERSEY CITY, N.J, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Carbon Credit Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Voluntary Market, Compliance Market), Type of Project (Avoidance/Reduction Projects, Removal/Sequestration Projects (Nature-based, Technology-based)), Application (Aviation, , Energy, Building, Power, Industrial, Transportation)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031".
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global carbon credit market size is valued at US$ 402.58 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach US$ 4433.81 Billion in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 30.72% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.
A carbon offset also indicates a genuine reduction of CO2 in the atmosphere, resulting in the development of a carbon credit. The distinction is that the credit is earned as a consequence of a project with defined boundaries, a title, project papers, and a verification plan.
Carbon offsets, in most situations, result in reductions outside of the organization and, more significantly, outside of any regulatory necessity. Companies are compelled by environmental cap-and-trade regulations in certain countries, such as the European Union and California, to offset their carbon impact. Cap-and-trade allows the Market to determine the most cost-effective strategy to reduce emissions while stimulating technological innovation and economic growth.
In addition, international non-profit organizations are investing in the carbon credit market to support and promote scalable climate and environmental measures. For example, the World Bank, an international financial organization, established the Climate Change Fund Management Unit in 2019 intending to develop new financial instruments for climate-resilient development, low-carbon, and scale-up climate action.
Some of the prominent players in the Carbon Credit market are:
- 3 Degrees
- AltaGas
- Bluesource Llc
- Carbon Care Asia Limited
- Carbon Credit Capital
- Carbonbetter
- Carbonfund
- Clearsky Climate Solutions
- Climate Impact Partners
- Climate Trade
- Climatepartner Gmbh
- Climeco LLC
- Climetrek Ltd.
- Cool Effect, Inc.
- Degrees Group Inc.
- EcoAct
- Eki Energy Services Ltd.
- Enking International
- Finite Carbon
- Forest Carbon
- Green Mountain Energy
- Moss Earth
- Native Energy
- Natureoffice Gmbh
- South Pole Group
- Sterling Planet, Inc.
- Sustainable Travel International
- Tasman Environmental Markets
- Terrapass
- WGL Holdings, Inc.
Carbon Credit Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Specifications
|
Market size value in 2022
|
USD 402.58 Bn
|
Revenue forecast in 2031
|
USD 4431.8 Bn
|
Growth rate CAGR
|
CAGR of 30.7 % from 2023 to 2031
|
Quantitative units
|
Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031
|
Historic Year
|
2019 to 2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2031
|
Report coverage
|
The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Type, Type of Project, Application
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|
Country scope
|
U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Due to increased investment in the carbon credit industry, the global carbon credit market is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period. Currently, the carbon credit market is only available to businesses dealing with carbon emissions and laws. The rapidly expanding global carbon credit market, on the other hand, is likely to attract funding from a variety of financial institutions, including venture capitalists, banks, and others.
Challenges:
The pressing need to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius is driving stricter emission limitations and reduced supply permits, which will promote carbon credit prices in the future years. Furthermore, engagement by giant global corporations, financial institutions, speculative traders, and investors has fueled worldwide carbon credit trades. To attain the global net-zero aim, businesses must reduce their own emissions as much as possible. However, to some companies, reducing emissions with today's technologies is too expensive, even though the costs of those technologies may fall over time.
Regional Trends:
Asia Pacific carbon offset/carbon credit market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to rise at a high CAGR in the near future. Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at a rapid pace. The formation of a new and regulated carbon credits market also allows India to experiment with it while the concept is still in its infancy on a global scale. It creates tremendous opportunities for Indian organizations involved in creating knowledge and providing consulting services to global clients to learn and assist in creating and implementing such carbon markets globally, which could even be decentralized to meet the specific needs of diverse economies.
Additionally, the industrial expansion in the Europe region has been substantial, which has resulted in rising demand for carbon credit trading systems. Investments in clean power generation, electrification, and the replacement of aging infrastructure are driving regional market expansion.
Leading manufacturers of this field focus on offering high quality and customizable services to the clients. Also, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are helping market players to boost their businesses.
Key developments in the market:
- In Jan 2023, ClimeCo announced the purchase of 3GreenTree Ecosystem Service Ltd. (3GreenTree) in order to improve the sustainable management of nature and provide environmental, social, and economic advantages. Resilient systems depend on locally produced and market-based solutions, according to ClimeCo, a worldwide sustainability consultancy with a symphony of industrial and nature-based carbon solutions that satisfy the different objectives of their customers' climate programmes.
- In November 2022, 3Degrees collaborated with Merge Electric Fleet Solutions to give existing and new fleet customers actionable analysis and decades of knowledge. Merger's charging will be monetized in the fuel states (CA, OR, WA), and all EV charging will be offset with RECs.
Market Segments
Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type
- Voluntary Market
- Forestry and Land Use
- Renewable Energy
- Chemical Processes/Industrial Manufacturing
- Energy Efficiency/Fuel Switching
- Compliance Market
- EU ETS
- California CAP and Trade
- Others
Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Project
- Avoidance/Reduction Projects
- Removal/Sequestration Projects
- Nature-Based
- Technology-Based
Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application
- Aviation
- Building
- Energy
- Industrial
- Power
- Transportation
- Others
Market Size (Value US$ Bn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
North America Carbon Credit market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe Carbon Credit market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Carbon Credit market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- India
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
Latin America Carbon Credit market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa Carbon Credit market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Share this article