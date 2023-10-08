Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market size to grow by USD 187.03 million between 2022 - 2027 | Growth driven by increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the carbon credit trading platform market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 187.03 millionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market 2023-2027
Increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions drives the carbon credit trading platform market growth. Governments are increasingly regulating carbon emissions and such regulations require companies to track and manage their carbon emissions. This drives the demand for carbon credits trading platforms. For instance, cap and trade policies, also known as emissions trading, have been adopted in European countries as well as in some Chinese cities. Similarly, companies like American Electric Power and Duke Energy are allowed to buy and sell allowances, and so the market sets a price for emissions. Such regulations have created a need for companies to calculate carbon emissions or greenhouse gas emissions over a certain period of time. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the carbon credit trading platform market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

  • Market Challenge - Lack of awareness in adopting low-carbon emission infrastructure challenges the growth of the carbon credit trading platform market. Technological advances and the subsequent drop in prices of electronic devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and others encourage customers to buy new products regularly. The demand for carbon credit trading platforms in the future is estimated to reduce because of the lack of awareness about the limitations of improper electronic products and electronic waste disposal. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the carbon credit trading platform market during the forecast period. 

The carbon credit trading platform market has been segmented by Type (Voluntary carbon market and Regulated carbon market), Service Type (cap and trade, baseline, and credit), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The voluntary carbon market segment will be significant during the forecast period. Private financing is channeled into climate change projects that otherwise may not be successful due to the help of voluntary carbon credits. It also credits support companies' efforts to reduce their own emissions as business leaders make ambitious commitments to reduce global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Reducing pollution, improving public health, creating jobs, and conserving biodiversity are other benefits of these initiatives. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the voluntary carbon market segment of the carbon credit trading platform market during the forecast period.
  • Europe will contribute 80% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the carbon credit trading platform market:

Air Carbon, Anew Climate LLC, BetaCarbon Pty Ltd, Carbon Credit Capital LLC, Carbon Trade Exchange, Carbonex Ltd., Climate Impact X PTE LTD., Climatetrade, ClimeCo LLC, Deutsche Borse AG, Finyear, Flow Carbon Inc., Moss Earth, Nasdaq Inc., Pathzero Pty Ltd., Planetly, South Pole, Toucan Protocol, Xpansiv, Carbonplace

