Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Worth $200.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market is projected to grow from USD 67.3 billion in 2022 to USD 200.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for quality carbon credit trading platforms is at an all-time high due to the strong eagerness of industries and businesses to act on climate change and reduce global warming. The demand for carbon credits is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Voluntary carbon market by type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the voluntary carbon market segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027. The voluntary carbon market operates outside the regulated markets but simultaneously allows private companies and individuals to purchase carbon credits voluntarily. The voluntary carbon market is one important tool the private sector can use to address climate change and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. While regulated markets are generally restricted to a specific region, voluntary markets are more flexible and can serve companies globally across all sectors of the economy

Cap and Trade segment by system type is expected to occupy the majority share in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

Based on the system type, the system type segment is estimated to be the largest market from 2020 to 2027. Cap and trade is a system type that harnesses market forces to reduce emissions cost-effectively. The cap and trade system controls carbon emissions that sets an upper limit on total emissions, allowing entities to tread according to their usage. It also creates a powerful economic incentive for significant investment in cleaner, more efficient technologies that help drive the market.

Europe likely to emerge as the largest Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market

Europe accounted for the largest share in the global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market during the forecast period. European countries have been operating a cap and trade program since 2005. EU ETS is the largest Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) globally. Germany successfully launched its national Emissions Trading System (ETS) in 2021. It covers upstream fuel from the transport and building sectors and complements the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS). In 2021, regulated entities opened registry compliance accounts, started monitoring their emissions, and bought the first allowances from the exchange or authorized intermediaries. Multiple Emissions Trading Systems (ETS) are in force in Germany, where some emissions are covered by the EU ETS and others by the German National ETS. As part of its commitment to implementing a coherent international policy, France has developed effective tools to incorporate its climate ambitions into its development strategy.

Nasdaq, Inc. (US), CME Group (US), AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) (Singapore), Carbon Trade Exchange (CTX) (UK), and Xpansiv (US) are the key players in the global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market.

