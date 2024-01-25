Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization Global Market Report 2024-2045: Emerging Concepts Around Mineralization Pathways for Carbon Removal

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Utilization 2024-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are a wide range of commercial opportunities in carbon dioxide (CO2) utilization, from aviation fuel to sportswear. This extensive report provides a detailed analysis of the growing global market for carbon utilization, forecasting growth in CO2 utilization across chemicals, fuels, polymers, building materials, agriculture and other sectors.

It assesses the addressable emissions sources by industry segment and competing carbon removal solutions while profiling key corporate players across the value chain spanning CO2 capture, CO2 conversion via thermochemical, electrochemical, catalytic and biological routes as well as mineralization concepts.

Multiple product opportunity areas are examined including synthetic hydrocarbon fuels and feedstocks, polycarbonates, polyols, industrial gases, enhanced oil recovery, yield boosting technologies, carbon nanomaterials and sustainable building products.

The report analyzes drivers, developments, investments, and challenges associated with transitioning CO2 into a viable renewable feedstock at scale. Regional market demand analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China and Rest of World geographies. Technology readiness and outlook is provided for different CO2 utilization pathways guiding research and adoption roadmaps.

Report contents include:

Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) market overview across industrial sectors and competing removal solutions

Global market forecasts for Carbon Utilization from 2022 to 2045 - volumes and revenues

Analysis of CO2 conversion technologies - thermochemical, electrochemical, biological etc.

Assessment of synthetic hydrocarbon fuels, chemicals, polymers and building materials made from captured CO2

Analysis of CO2 reuse across agriculture, horticulture, enhanced oil recovery

Emerging concepts around mineralization pathways for carbon removal

Review of investments, policies, developments, partnerships, and funding

Profiles of 80 companies across the CCUS value chain

Evaluation of technology readiness, scalability challenges, projected adoption roadmaps

Regional market demand analysis - North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , China , RoW

Key Topics Covered:

1 ABBREVIATIONS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

3.2 CO2 as a commodity

3.3 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) as a renewable carbon feedstock

3.3.1 Chemicals

3.3.2 Fuels

3.3.3 Polymers

3.3.4 Construction materials

3.3.5 Food and feed

3.3.6 Consumer products

3.4 Meeting climate targets

3.5 Market drivers and trends

3.6 The current market and future outlook

3.7 Industry developments 2020-2024

3.8 Investments and funding

3.8.1 Venture Capital Funding

3.8.1.1 2010-2023

3.8.1.2 Carbon utilization VC deals 2022-2023

3.9 Government CCUS initiatives

3.10 Market map

3.11 Commercial CCUS facilities and projects

3.12 CCUS Value Chain

3.13 Carbon credits

3.14 CO2 utilization forecast

4 CARBON UTILIZATION

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Current market status

4.1.2 Production capacities

4.1.3 Benefits of carbon utilization

4.1.4 Market challenges

4.2 Co2 utilization pathways

5 TRANSFORMATION PROCESSES

5.1 Thermochemical

5.1.1 Process overview

5.1.2 Plasma-assisted CO2 conversion

5.2 Electrochemical conversion of CO2

5.3 Photocatalytic and photothermal catalytic conversion of CO2

5.4 Catalytic conversion of CO2

5.5 Biological conversion of CO2

5.6 Copolymerization of CO2

5.7 Mineral carbonation

6 CO2-DERIVED PRODUCTS

6.1 Fuels

6.2 Chemicals, Plastics & Polymers

6.3 Construction materials

6.4 CO2 Utilization in Biological Yield-Boosting

6.5 CO2 Utilization in Enhanced Oil Recovery

6.6 Enhanced mineralization

7 COMPANY PROFILES

Aether Diamonds

Aircela Inc

Air Company

Air Protein

Algal Bio Co., Ltd.

Algenol

Arborea

Arkeon Biotechnologies

Asahi Kasei

Avantium N.V.

Azolla

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

BluSky, Inc.

Brilliant Planet

C4X Technologies Inc.

C2CNT LLC

Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd.

CarbiCrete

Carboclave

Carbo Culture

Carbon Corp

Carbonaide Oy

Carbonova

Carbon8 Systems

Carbon Blue

CarbonBuilt

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CarbonFree

Carbon Limit

Carbon Recycling International

Carbon Sink LLC

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Celanese Corporation

CERT Systems, Inc.

Chiyoda Corporation

CleanO2

CO2 Gro, Inc.

Concrete4Change

Coval Energy B.V.

Covestro AG

CURE

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Dimensional Energy

ecoLocked GmbH

Electrochaea GmbH

Empower Materials, Inc.

enaDyne GmbH

Fairbrics

Fortera Corporation

GreenCap Solutions

Greenore

HYCO1, Inc.

1point8

LanzaJet

Lanzatech

Liquid Wind AB

Low Carbon Korea

Low Carbon Materials

Made of Air GmbH

Mars Materials

MCi Carbon

Mineral Carbonation International ( MCi) Carbon

Neustark AG

Newlight Technologies LLC

Novo Nutrients

Oakbio

Obrist Group

O.C.O Technology

OxEon Energy, LLC

Oxylum

Paebbl AB

Phytonix Corporation

Prometheus Fuels, Inc.

Prometheus Materials

Seratech

SkyNano Technologies

Solar Foods Oy

Solidia Technologies

Synhelion

Tandem Technical

Twelve

UP Catalyst

ViridiCO2

