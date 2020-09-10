Carbon Emissions in FMCG - Thematic Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

At each stage of the consumer goods supply chain, greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon emissions, are generated and contribute to climate change.The scientific community has proven that climate change is a man-made phenomenon that needs attention in order to be contained.



Therefore, consumers and FMCG companies are under pressure to take action to reduce carbon footprint through more sustainable business practices and purchasing decisions. Companies are also forced to be more transparent about their environmental impact, as more consumers have started questioning firms' profits and are demanding clarity and tighter regulations.



Scope

- Companies from FMCG, retail, packaging and foodservice sectors are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. They need to follow various carbon reduction regulations and participate in carbon trading schemes.

- Consumers are becoming more knowledgeable of the detrimental effects of excessive carbon dioxide emissions on the environment. This makes them to have a more active interest in sustainability issues, and make them change their consumption behaviour.

- In order to ease consumers' anxiety regarding carbon emissions coming from using certain products, companies can try to offer carbon footprint labeling, use sustainable materials or ingredients when creating the products, or work with various partners that are certified and have sustainable ways of either manufacturing, producing, or distributing products.

- Global warming remains an important issue even during the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, sustainability remains an important topic among consumers during the pandemic, and they are still interested in the brands' sustainability initiatives during the coronavirus pandemic period.



- Understand the impact of the carbon emissions on various FMCG industries, including food, drinks, and beauty and grooming, using key trends and examples to help companies understand how they can adapt and understand this theme.

- Discover ways companies can tackle and reduce the carbon dioxide emissions, and ease consumers' anxiety regarding the theme.

