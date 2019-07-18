Carbon Enables Credit Card Purchases of TRON-based Digital Currencies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, the New York-based fintech company, today expanded its support for the TRON blockchain community by allowing credit card purchases of TRC20-based tokens and other cryptocurrencies through its Fiber on-ramp product.

Users can make credit and debit card purchases outside the US through Carbon's exchange, using a Carbon-enabled wallet, or through a dApp, and then receive their choice of TRX, BTT or TRXD stablecoin within minutes. While Fiber currently supports most major credit cards, debit cards, and Apple Pay, users can soon make purchases with more than 180 currencies via additional payment methods including WeChat Pay, Alipay, Apple Pay, SEPA, and wires.

"We're always looking for simplicity and ease of use for the TRON community, and these types of collaborations are extremely important to bringing buyers and sellers together in our growing dApp ecosystem," said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent.

Fiber will get native integration into one of the TRON community's major wallets, TronLink, giving users easy access to the world's largest dApp platform. Carbon is working on delivering US wallet support, the company said.

"With Fiber, users will be able to onboard into the world of crypto in a single step - replacing the complicated and tedious process that has hampered crypto's usability and approachability," said Sam Twautwein, co-founder and CEO of Carbon.

TRON and Carbon are dedicated to improving blockchain and cryptocurrency's onboarding experience. Decentralized financial products like TRXD, Fiber, and TRON's other integrations will form the backbone of a robust ecosystem that attracts legions of users.

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the Internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including Mainnet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services.

Learn more about TRON at:

Website: http://www.tron.network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tronfoundation

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tronfoundation

About Carbon

Carbon is a fintech company in New York City focused on making blockchain applications more usable by fixing payments. Carbon's fiat gateway product, Fiber, enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies using a variety of user-friendly payment methods wherever the API is integrated on mobile or desktop. The company has also launched price-stable cryptocurrencies on multiple public blockchains, including TRON (branded as "TRXD"), EOS, Telos, and Ethereum public blockchains.

Investors include General Catalyst, FirstMark, DCG, and Plug and Play among others.

Website: https://www.carbon.money

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carbon_money

Telegram: https://t.me/carbon_money

SOURCE TRON

Related Links

http://www.tron.network

