Carbon Fiber Market Growth Analysis in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aerospace And Defense



Sports And Leisure



Wind Energy



Automotive



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the carbon fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Carbon Fiber Market size

Carbon Fiber Market trends

Carbon Fiber Market industry analysis

The increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high competition from substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon fiber market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the carbon fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the carbon fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports and leisure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

Hexcel Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

