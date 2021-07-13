Carbon Fiber Market Growth Analysis in Specialty Chemicals Industry | Technavio
Jul 13, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the carbon fiber market to register a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Carbon Fiber Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Aerospace And Defense
- Sports And Leisure
- Wind Energy
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the carbon fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Carbon Fiber Market size
- Carbon Fiber Market trends
- Carbon Fiber Market industry analysis
The increasing use of carbon fibers in the aerospace and defense sector is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high competition from substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the carbon fiber market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Carbon Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carbon fiber market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carbon fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carbon fiber market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber market vendors
