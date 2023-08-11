Carbon fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2022 to 2027: The growth of wind power capacities will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon fiber market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,732.91 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.43% according to Technavio. Download a sample report now!

Carbon Fiber Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Fiber Market

Vendors : 15+, Including 3M Co., CHINA Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., SAUDI ARABIAn Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Global Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Aerospace and defense, Sports and leisure, Wind energy, Automotive, and Others), Raw Material (PAN-based, Pitch-based, and Rayon-based), and Geography ( NORTH AMERICA , EUROPE , APAC, SOUTH AMERICA , and MIDDLE EAST and Africa )

Carbon fiber market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including 3M Co., CHINA Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., SAUDI ARABIAn Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Global Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp.

Carbon fiber market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The growth of wind power capacities drives the carbon fiber market.

drives the carbon fiber market. Wind energy is a cost-effective renewable electricity generation source and developed regions like NORTH AMERICA and Western EUROPE lead in wind power investments globally.

and lead in wind power investments globally. This is because turbine blades are a rapidly growing segment for carbon fiber composites.

Furthermore, market vendors are investing in technologically advanced products for wind energy applications.

Hence, such factors drive the carbon fiber market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is an emerging trend influencing the carbon fiber market growth.

As a result of properties such as energy saving and wear resistance, lightweight and high-performance materials are used in various industrial applications, thus increasing their demand from various end-user industries.

Properties such as a high strength-to-weight ratio, high-temperature resistance, and thermal shock resistance among others lead to various types of high-performance materials, carbon composites are the most preferred composites.

Hence, such trends will promote the use of carbon fiber in several new application areas during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

The high cost of carbon fibers hinders the carbon fiber market growth.

hinders the carbon fiber market growth. Carbon fibers face higher R&D and manufacturing costs compared to their substitutes. This limits their extensive use in the automotive industry, particularly for mass-produced, price-sensitive vehicles.

Furthermore, research efforts aim to reduce the cost of carbon fiber composites.

Additionally, rising prices of raw materials, such as resins and carbon fibers, further add to procurement costs for vendors.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of carbon fiber during the forecast period.

The carbon fiber market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this carbon fiber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon fiber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon fiber market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon fiber market across NORTH AMERICA , EUROPE , APAC, SOUTH AMERICA , and MIDDLE EAST and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon fiber market vendors

Carbon Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,732.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, APAC, SOUTH AMERICA, and MIDDLE EAST and Africa Performing market contribution NORTH AMERICA at 32% Key countries US, CHINA, JAPAN, GERMANY, and RUSSIA Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., CHINA Composites Group Corp. Ltd., DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Evonik Industries AG, Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kordcarbon AS, Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Steel Corp., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., SAUDI ARABIAn Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, SIMCO Global Technology and Systems Ltd., Solvay SA, Taekwang Group, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and UMATEX ROSATOM State Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

