Carbon Fiber Tape Market Segmented by Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

Top Key Players of the Carbon Fiber Tape Market

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

Co. ACP Composites Inc.

Celanese Corp.

Cevotec GmbH

Compagnie Chomarat

Cristex

Easy Composites Ltd.

Eurocarbon BV

Evonik Industries AG

Gernitex

Hexcel Corp.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc

Key Market Segmentation

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Split by Type

Epoxy



Thermoplastic



Bismaleimide



Polyamide

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The plane is lighter and more fuel-efficient because of the usage of carbon composites like epoxy resin. This lowers rates and makes flying more affordable for passengers. During the projected period, epoxy resins will drive the growth of the carbon fiber tape market.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for carbon fiber tape. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in other regions.

Carbon fiber tape market expansion in North America will be aided by the rising usage of carbon fiber in industries such as aerospace, automotive, wind energy, and others.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global carbon fiber tape industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global carbon fiber tape industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global carbon fiber tape industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global carbon fiber tape market?

The carbon fiber tape market research report presents critical information and factual data about the carbon fiber tape industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the carbon fiber tape market study.

Why buy?

Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.

Track competitor gains and losses in market share.

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Carbon Fiber Tape Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACP Composites Inc., Celanese Corp., Cevotec GmbH, Compagnie Chomarat, Cristex, Easy Composites Ltd., Eurocarbon BV, Evonik Industries AG, Gernitex, Hexcel Corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

