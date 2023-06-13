Carbon Fiber Tape Market Size Journey Growing at CAGR of 7.15% Propels it to USD 4.15 Billion by 2030 | Global Advancing with Resilience

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global carbon fiber tape market size was worth around USD 2.39 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4.15 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.15% between 2023 and 2030.



Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-fiber-tape-market

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Overview

Carbon fiber tape is a reinforcement material. It is made from carbon fiber fabric and is woven into a tape-like or narrow strip form. The raw material used, which is carbon fiber, is a strong and lightweight material that consists of thin strands of carbon atoms bonded together in a crystalline structure. The product is known for its excellent strength-to-weight ratio along with other factors such as stiffness, and resistance to corrosion and fatigue. Furthermore, carbon fiber tape has several end-vertical applications in some of the fastest-growing industries such as aerospace, automotive, marine, sports equipment, and construction. All of these sectors are seeking products that are lightweight but exhibit high strength as these two conditions are expected to drive the commercial industry in the future. The carbon fiber tape industry, over the years, has undergone tremendous growth due to the versatile nature of the product being distributed. The same trend can be expected in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/carbon-fiber-tape-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

214 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Carbon Fiber Tape Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global carbon fiber tape market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.15% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global carbon fiber tape market size was valued at around USD 2.39 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.15 billion , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The carbon fiber tape market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand in the aerospace and defense sector

Based on resin segmentation, epoxy was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, aerospace was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Carbon Fiber Tape Market By Resin (Thermoplastic, Epoxy, And Polyamide), By Form (Dry Tape And Prepreg Tape), By End-User (Pipe & Tank, Aerospace, Sporting Goods, And Marine), By Manufacturing Process (Solvent Dip And Hot Melt), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Growth Drivers

Growing demand in the aerospace and defense sector to propel market growth.

The global carbon fiber market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand and application of the product in the aerospace segment along with the defense industry. These sectors are in dire need of materials that are lightweight but without compromising on the strength or the final performance output. Carbon fiber tape exceeds these expectations given the in-build nature of carbon fiber. This has led to the higher application of the corresponding tape in building aircraft, military equipment, and spacecraft. Most of the nations have increased their spending on ensuring that the defense sector of the region remains one of the best in the world. This trend has been pushed further in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war along with growing turmoil between Asian countries such as North America and Japan. Al Jazeera reported that the latter is projected to increase the defense budget by USD 830 million in 2023. Such investments can be observed worldwide and this is projected to increase the consumption and subsequent demand for carbon fiber tape.

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Restraints

High cost to restrict market expansion.

The carbon fiber tape industry is expected to come across growth restrictions owing to the high cost of carbon fiber as compared to other alternatives such as steel and metal which are more commonly available and are used at a higher frequency. Carbon fiber tape is produced with the aid of complex manufacturing processes and specialized equipment. Additionally, it also requires assistance from an expert or skilled professional. These factors directly influence the cost-efficiency of the products.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/carbon-fiber-tape-market

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for lightweight public transport systems to provide growth opportunities.

With the increasing population and the subsequent impact on the ecosystems such as increased traffic rates, rise in pollution, and other reasons, the state governments are laying greater emphasis on developing public transport systems, especially in developing nations such as India and China. However, one crucial factor is the weight of the vehicles used in such an infrastructure and more inclination is toward lightweight vehicles. This could create greater opportunities for the growth of the carbon fiber tape industry during the forecast period.

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Challenges

Limited production capacity to challenge the market expansion.

One of the key challenges faced by the global carbon fiber tape market players is in terms of limited production capacity when compared to the actual demand in the commercial industry. Since the process of manufacturing is resource intensive in terms of monetary and non-monetary resources such as time, the industry players have not been able to fill the gap existing between supply and demand. This could greatly impede the sales volume during the forecast period.

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market: Segmentation

The global carbon fiber tape market is segmented based on resin, form, end-user, manufacturing process, and region.

Based on resin, the global market segments are thermoplastic, epoxy, and polyamide. The carbon fiber tape industry witnessed the highest growth in the epoxy segment since it offers several advantages such as high strength, durability, and excellent adhesion to carbon fibers. Additionally, epoxy resin provides excellent chemical and moisture resistance and hence is compatible with a large variety of curing agents and additives. This allows manufacturers to tailor the resin to specific performance requirements. Other resins such as thermoplastic and polyamide may also have registered steady growth but not as high as epoxy. The three main weights of carbon fiber are 3k, 6k, and 12k.

Based on form, the global market divisions are dry tape and prepreg tape.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are pipe & tank, aerospace, sporting goods, and marine. The highest CAGR was observed in the aerospace segment in 2022 since the industry used carbon fiber tape for several aircraft components along with applications in the defense and space segments. The tape is used for repair and reinforcement purposes due to its high strength, stiffness, and lightweight properties. Sporting goods is another segment that may witness high growth during the forecast period. The product is extensively used in the production of sporting goods such as tennis rackets, golf clubs, hockey sticks, and bicycle frames. The tape's high strength-to-weight ratio provides enhanced performance, durability, and improved control in sports equipment. The US sports industry is worth over USD 39 billion.

Based on manufacturing process, the global market segments are solvent dip and hot melt.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/carbon-fiber-tape-market

List of Key Players in Carbon Fiber Tape Market:

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Solvay SA

Axiom Materials Inc.

Cytec Solvay Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Park Aerospace Corp.

Carbon Fibre Preforms Limited

Vectorply Corporation

Sigmatex Limited

TenCate Advanced Composites (now part of Toray Industries)

Barrday Composite Solutions

Eurocarbon B.V.

PRF Composite Materials

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

CHOMARAT Textiles Industries

Composites Evolution Ltd.

Sika AG

Porcher Industries

Advanced Composites Group Ltd.

Others.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Carbon Fiber Tape Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Carbon Fiber Tape Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Carbon Fiber Tape Market Industry?

What segments does the Carbon Fiber Tape Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Carbon Fiber Tape Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.39 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4.15 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.15% 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Resin, By Form, By End-User, By Manufacturing Process, and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Solvay SA, Axiom Materials, Inc., Cytec Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., Zoltek Companies, Inc., Park Aerospace Corp., Carbon Fibre Preforms Limited, Vectorply Corporation, Sigmatex Limited, TenCate Advanced Composites (now part of Toray Industries), Barrday Composite Solutions, Eurocarbon B.V., PRF Composite Materials, Toho Tenax Co., Ltd., CHOMARAT Textiles Industries, Composites Evolution Ltd., Sika AG, Porcher Industries, and Advanced Composites Group Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7250

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/carbon-fiber-tape-market

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced its plans to launch the company's first H3 Launch Vehicle which will be the successor of the H-IIA rocket. JAXA uses TORAYCA™ carbon fiber in its H-IIA rocket to produce the motor case of the rocket. TORAYCA is produced by Toray Industries, Inc. and the same will be used for the H3 Launch Vehicle.

the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced its plans to launch the company's first H3 Launch Vehicle which will be the successor of the H-IIA rocket. JAXA uses TORAYCA™ carbon fiber in its H-IIA rocket to produce the motor case of the rocket. TORAYCA is produced by Toray Industries, Inc. and the same will be used for the H3 Launch Vehicle. In February 2023 , Asahi Kasei, a Japanese multinational company in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology , Tokyo University of Science, and Kitakyushu College announced the development of a new and advanced technology that can effectively recycle carbon fiber plastic compounds. The company is also working toward developing a carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic unidirectional tape (CFRTP-UD tape) that can be made with recycled carbon fiber and the company's Leona™ polyamide resin.

Regional Dominance:

North America to witness the highest growth.

The global carbon fiber tape market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America with the United States acting as a major revenue generator. One of the primary reasons for higher growth is the presence of an existing robust aerospace and defense infrastructure which has been undergoing consistent innovation and is currently deemed as one of the most advanced defense systems across the globe. The US is also one of the largest exporters of military equipment and these systems or devices are known for higher performance while being lightweight. This has been possible owing to the high consumption of materials such as carbon fiber tape. In addition to this, the increasing number of players entering the production segment could also contribute significantly during the forecast period. The regional government is focusing on improving fuel efficiency which can be achieved by using advanced materials such as carbon fiber tape during the production process.

Global Carbon Fiber Tape Market is segmented as follows:

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: By Resin Outlook (2022-2030)

Thermoplastic

Epoxy

Polyamide

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2030)

Dry Tape

Prepreg Tape

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2030)

Pipe & Tank

Aerospace

Sporting Goods

Marine

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: By Manufacturing Process Outlook (2022-2030)

Solvent Dip

Hot Melt

Carbon Fiber Tape Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Phenoxycycloposphazene Market : The global phenoxycycloposphazene market size was valued at USD 143.69 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass USD 210.48 million by the end of 2030. The phenoxycycloposphazene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

The global phenoxycycloposphazene market size was valued at in 2022 and is likely to surpass by the end of 2030. The phenoxycycloposphazene market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market : The global linear low density polyethylene market size was worth around USD 71.81 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 112.21 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.71% between 2023 and 2030.

The global linear low density polyethylene market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.71% between 2023 and 2030. Iron Chloride Market : The global iron chloride market size is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global iron chloride market accounted for USD 6.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period.

The global iron chloride market size is set for rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global iron chloride market accounted for in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. Cyclopentane Market : The global cyclopentane market size was worth around USD 401 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 680 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.30% between 2023 and 2030.

The global cyclopentane market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.30% between 2023 and 2030. Osmium Market: The global osmium market size was worth around USD 642.93 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 856.58 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 3.82% between 2023 and 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research