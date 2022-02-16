Carbon Fiber Textiles Market Size to Reach $0.9 bn in 2026

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Stringent emission norms across the transportation industry, leading to the usage of lightweight yet high-performance materials.

Increase in the penetration of carbon fiber textiles in high-performance applications.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Carbon Fiber Textiles Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Product Type (Woven Textiles and Multi-Axials)

(Woven Textiles and Multi-Axials) Process Type (Resin Infusion, Prepreg Layup, and Others)

(Resin Infusion, Prepreg Layup, and Others) End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, and Others)

(Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Wind Energy, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Carbon Fiber Textiles Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into woven yarn and multi-axials. Woven yarn is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market in years to come. Woven yarns dominate the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. Woven yarn offers a greater conformability and delivers a slight edge in strength owing to which it is frequently used for structural applications.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, transportation, consumer goods, wind energy, construction, and others. Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest market for carbon fiber textiles in years to come in terms of value. Carbon fiber textiles offer excellent rigidity, high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity, and fire-resistant properties, making them a preferred choice in the aerospace & defense industry. Furthermore, stringent emission norms in the aerospace & defense industry are fuelling the usage of lightweight yet high-performance materials. Wind energy is the only key segment, being least impacted by the pandemic, has experienced robust growth in 2020, unlike the aerospace and automotive industries that faced massive declines.



Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

All regions to mark significant declines in the demand in 2020, followed by a healthy recovery in the years to come. Among regions, Europe is expected to remain the dominant market during the forecast period, driven by higher use of carbon fibers in the form of textiles in the aerospace & defense and automotive industries. Asia-pacific is expected to log the highest growth over the same forecast period in the wake of the increased presence of carbon fiber stakeholders in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ruthlessly impacted various industries, shattering all hopes of recovery in 2020 with huge, short as well as long-term repercussions. The two dominant industries, aerospace & defense and automotive, were among the most affected industries by the pandemic in 2020. The demand for carbon fiber textiles is highly subjected to the growth of these two above-mentioned industries. The decline in both industries resulted in the massive decline in the sales of carbon fiber textiles in 2020, taking the market below the 2016-level. However, the market is anticipated to rebound from 2021 onwards and likely to cross its 2019-sales value by 2024. Stratview Research reckons that the market is expected to recoup in the next five years with a healthy CAGR to reach a value of US$ 0.9 billion in 2026.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Sigmatex

Saertex

Chomarat Textiles Industries

SGL Carbon SE

Vectorply Corporation

Toray Industries

Seldom

BGF Industries Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Carbon Fiber Textiles Market

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

