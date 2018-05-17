Carbon Fibers & Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) - A Global Market Overview

LONDON, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Synopsis

The automotive industry is primed to be the fastest growing sector for carbon fibers and OEMs operating in this area are likely to employ a combination of steel, aluminum and composites based on demands of mechanical requirements and costs. The other sector likely to contribute to significant growth in demand for carbon fibers is pressure vessels that are used for storing and transporting compressed and liquefied natural gas in automotive and fleet applications, with regions in Asia, South America and Europe being the main drivers.



Aerospace & Defense constitutes the largest end-use application for Carbon Fiber consumption globally, with a demand of 16.5 thousand metric tons in 2017, accounting for a share of 22.4%. The worldwide consumption of carbon fibers is estimated to reach 132.7 thousand metric tons in 2018.



Research Findings & Coverage

• The global market for carbon fibers and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications, geographic regions and countries

• The study extensively analyzes each major end-use application of carbon fiber with market snapshot for the analysis period

• The report also provides a complete overview of global carbon fiber installed production capacities from 2014 to 2020 segmented by carbon fiber producer (by subsidiary and plant location), region, country, tow size (large, small) and carbon fiber type (pitch, PAN)

• Carbon Fibers to Gain Wider Acceptance in Mainstream Automobiles

• Carbon Fiber Composite Pressure Vessels to Witness Significant Growth

• Research and Commercialization Initiatives in Low-Cost Carbon Fiber

• Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

• Major companies profiled – 161

• The industry guide includes the contact details for 331 companies



Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for carbon fibers and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP)



End-use Applications of Carbon Fibers and CFRP analyzed comprise the following:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Sports & Leisure

• Wind Energy

• Automotive

• Pressure Vessels

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Molding Compounds (or Electrical & Electronic)

• Oil & Gas

• Other Industrial Applications



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

• The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global carbon fibers and carbon reinforced plastics (CFRP) market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volumes in metric tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States and Canada)

• Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

• Japan

• Asia excluding Japan (China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia)

• Rest of World (Brazil, Russia, Turkey and Other ROW)



