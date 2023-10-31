Carbon Introduces a New High-Performance Rigid Material in EPX 150

EPX 150 becomes Carbon's fastest-printing, chemically resistant high-temperature resin, purpose-built to print complex parts and features

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, today announced the release of EPX 150 — a new, high-performance rigid material that will be uniquely available on Carbon's idea-to-production platform. It enables new capabilities in applications requiring high temperature and chemical resistance such as electrical connectors, spray nozzles and autoclavable medical devices. EPX 150 is now available in Europe and North America.

EPX 150 offers better temperature and chemical resistance than EPX 82, and better toughness and overall usability than CE 221. As Carbon's fastest-printing high-temperature resin to date, it is designed to print complex features at faster speeds, making it suitable for parts with fine features and stringent tolerances.

"Designers and engineers need materials that provide the combination of accuracy, repeatability and throughput to produce the many complex parts they are designing at scale — EPX 150 provides that," said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials at Carbon. "With EPX 150 and Carbon's technology, we've created a manufacturing-ready additive process with materials that are able to match the capabilities of high-performance thermoplastics that will enable prototyping and manufacturing to be done on a consistent platform, accelerating the product development timelines and reducing the cost."

With the addition of EPX 150 to Carbon's idea-to-production platform, users will now have a combination of high-performance material properties, excellent resolution, and attractive economics to make the production of complex, rigid parts achievable in shorter times, without molding investments. Benefits of EPX 150 include:

  • Thermal Performance: Heat deflection temperature (0.455MPa) of 155°C and the capability of extended use at 125°C.
  • Offers exceptional chemical resistance at elevated temperatures for automotive/industrial applications, particularly to polar fluids like water, coolant/antifreeze and aqueous washing fluids.
  • For medical applications, EPX 150 is capable of withstanding 250+ cycles of steam sterilization autoclave cycles with no significant mechanical and visual changes.
  • Low dielectric constant and loss factor suitable for advanced electronic applications
  • Designed to print fine complex features at faster speeds, with improved cleaning, and longer pot life, to enable higher production efficiencies.

For more information on EPX 150 and Carbon's other market-leading materials and idea-to-production platform, please visit Carbon3d.com.

About Carbon
Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

