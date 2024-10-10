Carbon Mapper Releases First Emissions Detections from the Tanager-1 Satellite

Data from the Tanager-1 satellite is providing us with the granularity needed to pinpoint the exact sources of methane. Post this

This milestone was achieved quickly, in just over one month since Tanager-1 launched on August 16. This is the first of a series of satellites being developed through a unique coalition which is led by Carbon Mapper in partnership with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and Planet Labs PBC. Other coalition members include RMI and Arizona State University alongside philanthropic supporters including High Tide Foundation, Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Children's Investment Fund Foundation, and Zegar Family Foundation among others.

Building on aerial surveys conducted since 2016, Carbon Mapper researchers have been refining the algorithms and processes necessary to pinpoint and quantify super-emitting sources of methane and CO 2 quickly. Through these regional pilot surveys, Carbon Mapper found that nearly half of super-emitting events (sources that emit > 100 kg CH 4 /h) flagged for state agencies and operators were previously unknown, and once identified were able to be mitigated. These efforts laid the groundwork for Carbon Mapper's work with partners to translate this granular data into concrete mitigation action.

"Detecting and quantifying methane and carbon dioxide detections so quickly with Tanager-1 is a testament to the unique partnership we established. I'm so proud of this outcome after all the hard work by our coalition," said Carbon Mapper CEO Riley Duren. "This milestone is made possible by the support of our donors who have invested in the satellite technology, science, data platform, engagement program — and most importantly, the team. These first detections are just the beginning; we are on track to routinely publish high-quality emissions data from Tanager-1 in the near future."

"To meet ambitious climate goals, it is important for philanthropy to lead carefully and follow fast. This is exactly what we have done with our investment in the Carbon Mapper coalition. We were methodical in how we built an emissions monitoring program to drive transparency and actionable emissions insights, and we have delivered," said Richard Lawrence, Founder and Executive Chairman of High Tide Foundation. "Now is the time to quickly scale up investments to get this data into the right hands so we can accelerate global actions to cut methane and CO 2 ."

To make this data accessible and actionable, Carbon Mapper makes all of its methane and CO 2 detections publicly available for noncommercial use on its data portal , a web platform that is updated on an ongoing basis with observations and emissions data from remote sensing sources.

"Reducing methane pollution starts with measuring it," said Michael R. Bloomberg, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "Data from the Tanager-1 satellite is providing us with the real-time data necessary to pinpoint methane leaks at their source and clean them up. This new technology is crucial to curbing emissions from one of the biggest contributors to climate change."

Emissions data from Carbon Mapper alongside data from other monitoring programs will be critical to helping governments deliver on the Global Methane Pledge, an unprecedented agreement led by the United States and the European Union to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. It can also be transformative across major emitting sectors such as energy, waste and agriculture, empowering companies to identify and verify emissions reductions across their supply chains and deliver on stated commitments such as the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter.

Tanager-1 is currently undergoing commissioning by Planet and Carbon Mapper, which includes performing calibration and validation of key systems and data platforms, in addition to other routine spacecraft maneuvering. Once commissioning is completed in the coming months, Carbon Mapper will continue to scale up its observations and make methane and CO 2 data routinely accessible to help decision makers fill gaps in their understanding of the exact sources of emissions and empower mitigation action at the source.

About Carbon Mapper

Carbon Mapper is a nonprofit based in Pasadena, CA, with the mission to drive greenhouse gas emissions reductions by making methane and carbon dioxide data accessible and actionable. It focuses on filling gaps in the emerging ecosystem of methane and CO 2 monitoring systems by delivering data at facility scale that is precise, timely, and accessible to empower decision making and direct mitigation action. The organization leads a public-private coalition that is developing and deploying a constellation of satellites capable of detecting, quantifying, and verifying methane emissions worldwide. Data from these satellites will offer the next major step in scaling up the organization's robust data portal featuring thousands of direct observations of global methane and CO 2 super-emitters. Learn more at carbonmapper.org, view data at data.carbonmapper.org, and follow us on X @carbonmapper .

SOURCE Carbon Mapper Inc.