Carbon Mobile Creates Reference Device Powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 with Advanced Carbon Fiber Technology

BERLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Mobile, an innovator in material science, has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to introduce a new generation of Qualcomm Technologies reference designs made of carbon fiber. This collaboration is focused on incorporating high-quality carbon fiber materials, traditionally used in space and automotive industries, into electronic devices. This marks a significant step forward in combining sustainability with high performance in the electronics sector.

The first design from this collaboration is powered by the Snapdragon® G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform has WiFi 7 capabilities – and faster 5G for high-quality streaming of console and PC games via cloud gaming services. Compared to the previous Gamescom release of Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Handheld Reference Design in August 2023, this new device is lighter, and opens the possibility of the integration of recycled and bio-based materials to reduce e-waste - all while maintaining the same high performance standards.

Central to this advancement is Carbon Mobile's HyRECM technology, which effectively stabilizes carbon fiber's electrical and antenna properties to meet the unique requirements of electronic devices. This technology enables the creation of devices that are not only lighter and slimmer but also more durable.

Micah Knapp, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. stated: "It's incredible to see the development of devices with different materials using the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform. It aligns with our commitment to innovation and we are eager to explore new possibilities in device design and environmental responsibility to deliver lighter and more efficient designs."

Firas Khalifeh, CEO of Carbon Mobile, commented: "We are extremely proud to be working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on exploring the possibilities to enhance the growing field of handheld gaming devices. The electronics industry has converged in recent years. Devices are starting to look the same as we reach the limits of what's possible with existing materials. Our goal at Carbon Mobile is to challenge these limitations and introduce meaningful innovations. We believe that significant advancements in materials are key to unlock the next era of product development. In order to make an impact, the next generation of products needs to be a no-compromise improvement of performance, design, and sustainability. We are committed to making this a reality."

About Carbon Mobile

Carbon Mobile GmbH, based in Berlin, is a deeptech enabling-technology company with a vision to advance miniaturization and sustainability for the people and the planet by setting the Future Standard for connected devices using sustainable advanced composite materials that are smarter, lighter, thinner, and stronger. Partnering with like minded OEMs, Carbon Mobile aims to shake up and initiate a rethink towards sustainable innovation and design. For more information, visit carbonmobile.com.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact Info:

Carbon Mobile:

James Christopherson

[email protected]

Firas Khalifeh

[email protected]

Qualcomm:

Cassandra Garcia-Bacha

[email protected]

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Carbon Mobile