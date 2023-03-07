Carbon Nanotube Global Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2023: A $11.982 Billion Market by 2031 Featuring LG Chem, Kumho Petrochemical, Arkema, Showa Denko, & Cabot

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Nanotube Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon nanotubes market reached a value of nearly $3,151 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 % since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $3,151 million in 2021 to $6,523.5 million in 2026 at a rate of 15.7 %. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2026 and reach $11,982.5 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing electronics manufacturing and increase in aerospace industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the COVID-19 pandemic and health hazards, environmental concern and safety issues in the production and technology.



Going forward, increasing investments, increasing use of carbon nanotubes in various industries and growing demand for lightweight and low carbon emission vehicles. Factors that could hinder the growth of the carbon nanotubes market in the future include skilled workforce shortages, high costs and stringent regulations.



The carbon nanotubes market is segmented by product type into single walled nanotubes and multi walled nanotubes. The multi walled nanotubes was the largest segment of the carbon nanotubes market by product type, accounting for $2,102.5 million or 66.7 % of the total market in 2021. The multi walled nanotubes market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.0 %.



The carbon nanotubes market is also segmented by method into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), arc discharge, laser ablation, floating catalyst, CoMoCAT, catalytic chemical vapor deposition (CCVD), high-pressure carbon monoxide and other methods. The chemical vapor deposition market was the largest segment of the carbon nanotubes market by method, accounting for $831.6 million or 26.4% of the total market in 2021. The chemical vapor deposition market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.9%.



The carbon nanotubes market is also segmented by end-use industry into electronics and semiconductors, energy and storage, chemical material and polymers, medical and pharmacy, structural composites applications and other end-use industries. The structural composites applications was the largest segment of the carbon nanotubes market by end-use industry, accounting for $1,266.3 million or 40.2 % of the total market in 2021. The electronics and semiconductors market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.4 %.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the carbon nanotubes market, accounting for 36.2 % of the global market in 2021. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the carbon nanotubes market will be Asia Pacific and the North America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.4% and 16.4% respectively from 2021-2026.



The global carbon nanotube market is concentrated, with a few large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 48.08% of the total market in 2021. In addition to this, there are local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

LG Chem Ltd was the largest competitor with 17.99% share of the market, followed by Kumho Petrochemical with 14.66%, Arkema S.A with 7.14%, Showa Denko K.K. with 3.44%, Cabot Corporation with 2.19%, OCSiAl with 1.02%, Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd. with 0.95%, Hyperion Catalysis International with 0.29%, Nano-C with 0.23%, and Nanocyl SA with 0.19%.



The top growth potential in the carbon nanotubes market by product type will arise in the multi walled nanotubes market, which will gain $2,319.9 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top growth potential in the carbon nanotubes market by method will arise in the structural composites applications market, which will gain $1,366.9 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top growth potential in the carbon nanotubes market by end-use industry will arise in chemical vapor deposition market, which will gain $984.0 million of global annual sales by 2026. The carbon nanotubes market size will gain the most in the China at $870.8 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the carbon nanotubes market include investing in research & development (R&D) activities, using artificial intelligence to grow carbon nanotube and adopting strategic partnership & collaboration.



Player-adopted strategies in the carbon nanotubes industry includes include focusing on expansion of product portfolio through launch of manufacturing plants, focusing on strategic investment, focusing on enhancing its business capabilities, focusing on expanding its market reach through strategic integration and collaboration and focusing on expanding its market reach through product launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the carbon nanotube companies to focus on artificial intelligence to grow carbon nanotubes, focus on research & development activities, expand in emerging markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to target fast-growing end-users.



Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Cabot Corporation Acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co Ltd

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Acquired Black Diamond Structures

Hutsman Corporation Acquired Nanocomp Technologies

