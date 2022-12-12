Carbon nanotube market size to increase by USD 9,576.3 million: 54% growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon nanotube market by application, product, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and register an incremental growth of USD 9,576.3 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global carbon nanotube market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is estimated to contribute 54% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of numerous carbon nanotube manufacturers in APAC is driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the demand for carbon nanotubes is driven by factors such as the growth of the plastic and composite industries in China and India. Moreover, market players are entering into strategic partnerships to explore the potential of the regional market.

Company profiles

The carbon nanotube market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Arkema Group: The company offers carbon nanotubes such as Graphistrength.

The company offers carbon nanotubes such as Graphistrength. Cabot Corp.: The company offers carbon nanotubes such as Athlos.

The company offers carbon nanotubes such as Athlos. Carbon Solutions Inc.: The company offers carbon nanotubes such as AP-SWNT, P2-SWNT, and P3-SWNT.

The company offers carbon nanotubes such as AP-SWNT, P2-SWNT, and P3-SWNT. CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.: The company offers carbon nanotubes such as few-wall and single-wall.

The company offers carbon nanotubes such as few-wall and single-wall. Continental Carbon Co.: The company offers carbon nanotubes such as non-fullerene.

The company offers carbon nanotubes such as non-fullerene. Hanwha Corp.

Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd.

Klean Industries Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the miniaturization of semiconductor components, the potential to replace other materials, and the use of carbon nanotubes as an additive for structural reinforcement. However, the toxicity of carbon nanotubes is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into CPC, electronics, EBC, and others. The CPC segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . APAC will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related reports:

The advanced carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 261.73 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59%. The proliferation of advanced submersible carbon dioxide sensors in emerging markets is one of the key factors driving the global advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors market growth. However, factors such as the complex operations of advanced carbon dioxide sensors may impede the market growth.

The carbon monoxide gas sensors market size is expected to grow by USD 100.13 million from 2021 to 2026. The rising industrial safety measures are notably driving the carbon monoxide gas sensors market growth, although factors such as a lack of skilled human resources may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging

technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this carbon nanotube market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the carbon nanotube market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the carbon nanotube market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the carbon nanotube market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of carbon nanotube market vendors

Carbon Nanotube Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,576.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.9 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, Belgium, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Arkema Group, Cabot Corp., Carbon Solutions Inc., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Continental Carbon Co., Hanwha Corp., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd., Klean Industries Inc., Klean Industries Inc., Nano C Inc., Nanocyl SA, Nanoshel LLC, Nanostructured Materials Inc., NoPo Nanotechnologies India Pvt. Ltd., OCSiAl, Ossila Ltd., Raymor Industries Inc., SHOWA DENKO K.K., and Toray Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global carbon nanotube market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global carbon nanotube market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 CPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on CPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on CPC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on CPC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on CPC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 EBC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on EBC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on EBC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on EBC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on EBC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 MWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on MWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on MWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on MWCNT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on MWCNT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 SWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on SWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on SWCNT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on SWCNT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on SWCNT - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Belgium - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Belgium - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Arkema Group

Exhibit 120: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 123: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.4 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 125: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Carbon Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 129: Carbon Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Carbon Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Carbon Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 CHASM Advanced Materials Inc.

Exhibit 132: CHASM Advanced Materials Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: CHASM Advanced Materials Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: CHASM Advanced Materials Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Continental Carbon Co.

Exhibit 135: Continental Carbon Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Continental Carbon Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Continental Carbon Co. - Key offerings

12.8 Hanwha Corp.

Exhibit 138: Hanwha Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hanwha Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hanwha Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Hanwha Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

Exhibit 142: Hyperion Catalysis International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hyperion Catalysis International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Hyperion Catalysis International Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 145: JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: JiangSu Cnano Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Klean Industries Inc.

Exhibit 148: Klean Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Klean Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Klean Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Nano C Inc.

Exhibit 151: Nano C Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nano C Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Nano C Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Nanocyl SA

Exhibit 154: Nanocyl SA - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nanocyl SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Nanocyl SA - Key offerings

12.14 Nanoshel LLC

Exhibit 157: Nanoshel LLC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nanoshel LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Nanoshel LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Raymor Industries Inc.

Exhibit 160: Raymor Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Raymor Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Raymor Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Exhibit 163: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Overview



Exhibit 164: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key news



Exhibit 166: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Segment focus

12.17 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 168: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio