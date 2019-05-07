Carbon Nanotubes 2015-2024 - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Nanotubes - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carbon Nanotubes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes, and Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes. The Global market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors: Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Sports Equipment, and Others.

The report profiles 35 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Arkema S A ( France )

) Carbon Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Catalytic Materials LLC ( USA )

) CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Cheap Tubes Inc. ( USA )

) Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. ( China )

) CNano Technology ( USA )

) Hyperion Catalysis International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocyl S.A. ( Belgium )

) Nano-C Inc. ( USA )

) Nanocs Inc. ( USA )

) NanoLab, Inc. ( USA )

) NanoIntegris Inc. ( USA )

) Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (UK)

& Co. Ltd. (UK) OCSiAl ( Luxembourg )

) Zeon Nano Technology Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Product Segments

Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes

Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

2. CANADA

3. JAPAN

4. EUROPE

5. ASIA-PACIFIC

6. REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 35 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 36)

The United States (17)

(17) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (6)

(6) France (1)

(1)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dklwxs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

