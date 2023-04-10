Carbon Reform and Kajima Corporation Pioneer Carbon Capture Technology with Indoor Air Quality Sensor Installation at Kajima Technical Research Institute in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Reform, a leading climate technology company specializing in decentralized carbon capture, has successfully installed its state-of-the-art indoor air quality sensors at Kajima Corporation's Technical Research Institute in Tokyo. This marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Carbon Reform and Kajima, one of Japan's oldest, largest, and most respected construction companies with a strong commitment to decarbonizing their operations and supply chain.

Carbon Reform co-founders Jo Norris (CEO) and Nick Martin (COO) debuting indoor air quality sensors before installment at Kajima Technical Research Institute (KaTRI) in Tokyo, Japan.

Sensor installation is the first step in Carbon Reform's business model. Carbon Reform's upcoming plans for Kajima include the installation of the startup's modular device, the Carbon Capsule®. The Carbon Capsule® is engineered for integration into commercial building ventilation systems, offering enhanced indoor air quality, significant energy savings for property owners, and the direct sequestration of CO2 each year.

Kajima's Technical Research Institute, a hub for cutting-edge research and development, is the perfect location for this installation. The institute will serve as a demonstration site for Carbon Reform's technology, showcasing the benefits of carbon capture to other companies and organizations interested in adopting sustainable, energy-efficient solutions.

"With this installation, we are excited to support Kajima Corporation in their pursuit of decarbonization and to demonstrate the benefits of our technology to a wider audience," said Jo Norris, CEO of Carbon Reform. "Together, we are making great strides in reducing CO2 emissions and improving the overall air quality in commercial spaces."

The partnership between Carbon Reform and Kajima Corporation highlights the growing trend of large corporations investing in eco-friendly technologies to reduce their carbon footprint and meet global sustainability goals. As the world continues to face the challenges of climate change, Carbon Reform's innovative solutions are well-positioned to make a significant impact on the construction industry and beyond.

About Carbon Reform:

Carbon Reform is a clean technology company focused on democratizing access to carbon capture. By creating modular devices that can be easily integrated into commercial building ventilation systems, Carbon Reform helps building owners save energy, improve indoor air quality for occupants, and directly sequester tons of CO2 annually. For more information, visit www.carbonreform.com .

About Kajima Corporation:

Kajima Corporation is one of the oldest and largest construction companies in Japan. With a commitment to decarbonizing its supply chain and operations, Kajima Corporation is at the forefront of sustainable construction practices and innovative solutions. The company operates globally, with a strong presence in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.kajima.co.jp .

Media contact:

Nick Martin

[email protected]

(302) 314-3410

SOURCE Carbon Reform, Inc.