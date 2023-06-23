Carbon Reform Introduces Carbon Capsule® Pilot Unit for Improved Indoor Air Quality and Sustainable Carbon Capture

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Reform, a leading climate technology company specializing in decentralized carbon capture, has announced the successful installation and pilot testing of its groundbreaking product, the Carbon Capsule®. Installed at the M. Davis & Sons facility in Kennett Square, PA last month, the pilot unit is now collecting valuable data on its performance for effectively capturing excess carbon dioxide (CO2) and enhancing indoor air quality.

Jamie Watson (Lab Technician), Jo Norris (Co-Founder & CEO), and Rakesh Ravi (Product Engineer) at the install of the Carbon Capsule Pilot Unit at MDavis & Sons. Carbon Reform introduces its Carbon Capsule® pilot unit for improving indoor air quality and sustainable carbon capture

The Carbon Capsule® is an advanced unit that integrates with existing HVAC systems, providing a simple retrofit solution for facility managers and building owners. Unlike traditional building energy optimization solutions that neglect comprehensive air purification, Carbon Reform's Carbon Capsule® efficiently reduces CO2 levels while eliminating harmful particulate matter, pathogens, and volatile organic compounds from the air, thus enhancing indoor air quality and decreasing energy consumption. By purifying the air, Carbon Reform's solution creates equal access to clean air for all occupants, from school-age children in K-12 buildings to working professionals in office complexes.

"Our mission at Carbon Reform is to make clean air accessible for everyone," said Jo Norris, CEO of Carbon Reform. "Our Carbon Capsule® is designed to prioritize the well-being of building occupants, while promoting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility, all while being easy on the customer to install and maintain."

A key feature of the Carbon Capsule® is its ability to achieve permanent carbon capture, contributing to the reduction of carbon footprints in alignment with corporate and building owners' climate strategies. Through cutting-edge carbon capture technology, Carbon Reform ensures that captured CO2 is stored in a carbon-negative limestone, offering an effective and reusable solution for reducing carbon footprints. That limestone can be used in steel and glass manufacturing, mining, paper production, water treatment and purification, and agriculture, just to name a few.

"The Carbon Capsule is genuinely innovative, and I'm proud of our company working with Carbon Reform's initiative to address the global challenge of carbon emissions." – John Gooden, President & COO, M. Davis & Sons.

By addressing the staggering 40% of global carbon emissions that stem from buildings, Carbon Reform empowers building owners and businesses to play an active role in mitigating climate change.

"At M. Davis & Sons, we are excited to work with Carbon Reform and their Carbon Capsule product. In working with Carbon Reform, we continue to endeavor toward sustainable solutions." – Peggy Del Fabbro, CEO, M. Davis & Sons.

About Carbon Reform

Carbon Reform is a clean technology company focused on democratizing access to carbon capture. By creating modular devices that can be easily integrated into commercial building ventilation systems, Carbon Reform helps building owners save energy, improve indoor air quality for occupants, and directly sequester tons of CO2 annually. For more information, visit www.carbonreform.com.

