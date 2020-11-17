Carbon Relay Relaunches as Stormforge Following the Acquisition of Stormforger Gmbh, Sets Out to Revolutionize the Way Organizations Approach Application Performance and Availability

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (KubeCon 2020) -- Carbon Relay, now StormForge , the leader in machine learning-based cloud-native application performance testing and optimization, today announced the acquisition of StormForger, a performance testing as a service platform. With the acquisition, Carbon Relay is renaming to StormForge and is announcing the integrated platform as the first available to DevOps and IT professionals that can proactively and automatically test, analyze, configure, optimize, and release containerized applications to remove the risk of negatively affecting user experience and customer trust.

The StormForge Platform uses machine learning to study, replicate, and stress-test application environments, and then proactively learn and deploy optimal configurations, schedules, and resource allocations—all with minimal engineering effort. The StormForge Platform can be integrated into an organization's CI/CD workflow to build automated, continuous performance testing and optimization into the release process. The acquisition of StormForger's technology introduces a core layer of proactive application optimization into the Platform with enhanced performance and load testing capabilities.

The StormForge Platform now offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at identifying and deploying efficient containerized applications. It is built with the vision of helping DevOps team members release their applications with confidence and IT leaders to realize the promise of a cloud-native approach through the combination of tools, community, and expertise.

Performance Testing as a Service: Quickly create repeatable, automated load tests as code that can be incorporated into your CI/CD workflow to foster shift-left testing for better performance and reduced deployment risk.

Quickly create repeatable, automated load tests as code that can be incorporated into your CI/CD workflow to foster shift-left testing for better performance and reduced deployment risk. Machine Learning-Powered Application Optimization: Analyze how your application will perform in real-world scenarios and optimize based on your goals for performance, stability, and cost.

Analyze how your application will perform in real-world scenarios and optimize based on your goals for performance, stability, and cost. Democratize Insights into Application Behavior: Share data, information, and recommendations with your whole organization. Let a sustainable performance and optimization culture evolve.

"Our mission, fueled by today's acquisition, is to transform containerized application optimization from a reactive engineering function to a proactive, automatic, and continuous process," said Matt Provo, co-founder and CEO of the newly named StormForge. "Technology leaders adopt containerized applications and cloud-native architectures to drive digital transformation and enable innovation. But under pressure to ship code faster, most developers trade quality for speed and react to problems after their customers and users have already experienced them. Transformation efforts ultimately fall short, deadlines are missed, applications fail, and costs spiral out of control. Navigating containerized environments is complex. The StormForge Platform breaks through the complexity and removes the guesswork from getting the most out of your applications."

With StormForge, users can leverage machine learning to automatically transform applications for cloud-native success before ever encountering issues and dramatically cut operational costs. By combining performance testing with application optimization, cloud-native applications automatically become more reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient.

"Coming from a strong focus on performance testing for all kinds of applications, we realized that our visions are fundamentally aligned. Taming complexity and everything it entails is one of the fundamental problems in our industry," Lars Wolff, co-founder of the acquired StormForger commented. "By combining our platforms and our expertise in our respective fields we are able to close an important gap unlike anyone else is able to. Automated optimization, driven by machine learning, is the perfect continuation of our vision which started our journey in 2014."

About StormForge

StormForge, formerly Carbon Relay, brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. The StormForge Platform is set apart by its unwavering focus on building AI-powered software products that are designed to help people, not replace them. The Platform is built to help DevOps teams release with confidence and IT leaders to realize the promise of cloud-native – faster innovation with higher quality, resiliency, scalability, and efficiency. The company's solutions uniquely occupy a middle ground between machine and human intelligence where they leverage the strengths of both for maximum effectiveness. The StormForge Platform uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments in development so that you can release with confidence. In February 2020, StormForge announced funding from Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its Platform. StormForge was founded in 2015 and is based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.stormforge.io .

