Carbon Relay Releases Open Source Red Sky Ops to Optimize Application Performance in Kubernetes Environments

PORTLAND, Ore., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (OSCON 2019) -- Carbon Relay today launched Red Sky Ops, an open source and enterprise AIOps platform for organizations using Kubernetes to deploy, scale and manage containerized applications. With Red Sky Ops, DevOps teams can manage hundreds of interrelated application variables and unique configurations that have millions of potential combinations to automatically identify and implement the optimal settings for each application, on-premise or in any cloud environment.

Red Sky Ops expands Carbon Relay's product line using the same Red Sky platform as the company's first product, Red Sky Energy . Launched in January, Red Sky Energy enables data center operators to reduce their facilities' energy consumption to drive down costs and carbon emissions.

Red Sky Ops is the first AIOps solution for application management in Kubernetes environments that enhances application performance, reduces infrastructure costs and dramatically reduces the number of time-consuming alerts sent to DevOps teams. Red Sky Ops achieves this by using machine learning to study, replicate and stress-test application environments, and then proactively learn optimal configurations, schedules and resource allocations. It also works with the Kubernetes scheduler to take into account service requirements, policy constraints around hardware or software use, workload-specific issues and deadlines—all with minimal engineering involvement.

"Thousands of organizations have already committed to Kubernetes, but their developers, DevOps and NetOps teams struggle with the complexity of ensuring reliable and optimal application performance without over-provisioning infrastructure resources," said Matt Provo, co-founder and CEO of Carbon Relay. "The result is excessive operational cost and business and reputational risk from downtime caused by misconfigured apps. Red Sky Ops is the only solution to automatically learn, determine, implement and maintain optimal configurations and intelligently schedule and place resources in Kubernetes environments."

Also today, Carbon Relay announced it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to support the Kubernetes community and commercial use of cloud native technologies.

Break Through the Kubernetes Complexity Barrier

Until now, managing and maintaining consistent and high application performance and reliability in Kubernetes environments has proven to be complicated and difficult. First-generation AIOps management tools are too imprecise and not automated, often missing opportunities for big performance gains and generating too many alerts. Red Sky Ops provides an intelligent and automated way to address Kubernetes and container complexity, boosting application performance, reducing costs and stopping alert floods for DevOps teams.

Cut Costs with Automated Optimization

Red Sky Ops uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex Kubernetes application environments. It proactively assesses all relevant factors to determine the best set of deployment choices and then automatically implement them, and recalculates on-the-fly to maintain top performance as conditions change.

The result is the highest and most reliable performance possible at the lowest costs, all without the constant inundation of unnecessary alerts. With Red Sky Ops, organizations can increase operational performance by up to 50 percent while reducing operational costs associated with application management by up to 30 percent.

Carbon Relay is releasing Red Sky Ops as open source under the Apache v2 license. It includes the Red Sky Ops Kubernetes load balancer, controller, API services and authentication services. More information is available on GitHub or at Carbon Relay .

The enterprise version of Red Sky Ops adds deep reinforcement learning capabilities to continually train the AI agent, as well as automatic Kubernetes application configuration, data sharing, and advanced automation and scheduling capabilities.

About Carbon Relay

Carbon Relay brings together world-class data scientists and software engineers to enable businesses to drive breakthrough IT and operations efficiency. Two traits are woven throughout our team, our products and everything we do: awe of the power of AI to solve complex business problems and a passionate commitment to the environment. Our Red Sky platform uses machine learning to drive major application performance gains and cost reductions in complex environments. We founded Carbon Relay in 2015 and are based in Boston and Washington, DC. Learn more at https://www.carbonrelay.com .

