Carbon Steel Tubes Market In Europe - 100% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Carbon Steel Tubes Market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 6.81 bn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 100%.

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size (2024-2028) - Request a sample report. To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carbon Steel Tubes Market in Europe 2024-2028

Europe is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global carbon steel tubes market in Europe

Geographic Landscape:

The Carbon Steel Tubes market in Europe is expected to remain dominated by Germany due to industrialization, population growth, and expanding end-user industries. Key sectors include automotive applications such as diesel spark plugs, engine block heating, and diesel particulate filters. Construction, infrastructure, and machinery industries drive demand, with sales of homes and construction expenditures contributing significantly. Market expansion is fueled by technology advancements in alloy steel, black steel, carbon steel, iron steel, mild steel, and stainless steel tubing. The oil & gas industry and power plants also utilize high-pressure, corrosive atmosphere tubular products. Urban infrastructure development, including metros, piped gas distribution, and fire safety segments, further boosts demand. Companies like ArcelorMittal and Trion Coatings lead the market, with seamless tubes and ERW pipe adoption in transportation sector, building, and mechanical engineering applications. Maintenance and transportation costs influence market trends, with plastic pipes from polypropylene and polyethylene serving as alternatives. The transportation sector, including commercial passenger vehicles, is a significant consumer.

Market Segmentation

This Carbon Steel Tubes Market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Welded tubes, Seamless tubes) Application (Construction, Oil and gas, Automotive and transportation, Mechanical engineering, Others) Geography (Europe)

Market Segmentation by Product

The Carbon Steel Tubes Market in Europe is thriving due to the versatility of alloy, black, carbon, iron, and mild steel tubing. These tubular products are indispensable in various industries, including construction, oil & gas, and transportation. In harsh environments with high mechanical stress, corrosive atmospheres, and high-pressure applications, carbon steel tubes excel. ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Europe, and Mannesmann are leading vendors, offering advanced high-strength steel carbon tubes. The oil & gas industry relies on steel tubing for piped gas distribution and offshore platforms. In urban infrastructure, carbon steel tubes are used in building construction, metros, and fire safety segments. Seamless tubes and ERW pipes are adopted in shopping centres, airports, commercial passenger vehicles, petrochemicals, and the nuclear power sector. Environmental conditions, such as water infrastructure, necessitate the use of carbon steel tubes. Maintenance and transportation costs are mitigated by the durability and availability of tubular products. Plastic pipes, like polypropylene and polyethylene, face competition from cost-effective and robust carbon steel tubes. Trion Coatings provide protective coatings for enhanced durability.

Drivers

The Carbon Steel Tubes market in Europe experiences robust growth, driven by the expansion of infrastructure projects and the oil & gas industry. Alloy, black, carbon, iron, and mild steel, as well as stainless steel, are utilized in the production of tubular products. High-pressure and corrosive atmospheres, mechanical stress, and maintenance costs are factors influencing the demand for steel tubing. In the transportation sector, seamless tubes and ERW pipe adoption are prevalent. Urban infrastructure development, including buildings, metros, piped gas distribution, and fire safety segments, utilizes carbon steel tubes. The oil & gas industry, petrochemicals sector, and environmental conditions in water infrastructure and the nuclear power sector further boost demand. Key players in the market include ArcelorMittal and Trion Coatings. Plastic pipes made of polypropylene and polyethylene are alternatives, but carbon steel tubes remain the preferred choice due to their strength and versatility.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Download Now

Research Analysis

The Carbon Steel Tubes Market in Europe is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for steel pipes in various industries. These industries include Oil, Gas, and Propane, where carbon steel tubes are extensively used for transporting these gases and liquids. In addition, the Anti-corrosion properties of carbon steel tubes make them ideal for use in the Petrochemicals industry, particularly in the production of Wind Turbines, Batteries, Medical Devices, Plastics, Detergents, and Packaging. The Automotive sector also utilizes carbon steel tubes in Tyres, Automotive applications, Diesel Spark Plugs, Engine Block Heating, and Diesel Particulate Filters. The Industrialization of Europe, as evidenced by the construction of Shopping Centres, Airports, and Commercial Passenger Vehicles, further boosts the demand for carbon steel tubes. The market is also driven by the needs of the Environmental conditions, Water Infrastructure, Nuclear Power Sector, and Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector.

Market Drivers

The Carbon Steel Tubes market in Europe experiences robust growth, driven by the expansion of infrastructure projects and the oil & gas industry. Alloy, black, carbon, iron, and mild steel, as well as stainless steel, are utilized in the production of tubular products. High-pressure and corrosive atmospheres, mechanical stress, and maintenance costs are factors influencing the demand for steel tubing. In the transportation sector, seamless tubes and ERW pipe adoption are prevalent. Urban infrastructure development, including buildings, metros, piped gas distribution, and fire safety segments, utilizes carbon steel tubes. The oil & gas industry, petrochemicals sector, and environmental conditions in water infrastructure and the nuclear power sector further boost demand. Key players in the market include ArcelorMittal and Trion Coatings. Plastic pipes made of polypropylene and polyethylene are alternatives, but carbon steel tubes remain the preferred choice due to their strength and versatility.

Market Overview

The Carbon Steel Tubes market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for these products in various sectors. These sectors include Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Process Industries. The market is characterized by a competitive landscape, with key players such as ArcelorMittal, Tubacex, Tenaris, and Vallourec dominating the scene. The use of advanced technologies like Expanded Tube Technology and Seamless Tube Technology is on the rise, contributing to the market's expansion. The market is also influenced by factors such as increasing investment in renewable energy, the growing demand for automotive and construction applications, and the rising trend of energy efficiency. Despite challenges like fluctuating raw material prices and increasing competition, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio