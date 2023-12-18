Carbon tetrachloride market to grow by USD 77.37 million from 2023 to 2028 | North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carbon tetrachloride market size is expected to grow by USD 77.37 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.95% during forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants is notably driving the carbon tetrachloride market. However, factors such as easy availability of substitutes may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (pharmaceutical, analytical, and industrial), application (chemical, industrial, textile, pharmaceutical, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the carbon tetrachloride market including Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, Bhumi Chem, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., East India Chemicals International, Epigral Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, KEM ONE, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Paragon Chemicals, Restek Corp., Sahil Enterprises, The Sanmar Group, and Vizag Chemical International.

Arihant Solvents and Chemicals: The company offers carbon tetrachloride such as Carbon Titanium tetrachloride that acts as an acid in aqueous solution.

The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the process of extraction of a wide range of pharmaceuticals, as well as the synthesis of antibiotics and vitamins carbon tetrachloride is applied to be recrystallized and an efficient reaction solvent. The pharmaceutical segment will be driven by factors like increasing investment in new technology, efficient production, and a growing number of prescriptions.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In view of the country's large manufacturing and industrial sector, the US has become a major contributor to the carbon tetrachloride market in North America. One of the drivers for growth in carbon tetrachloride markets in the US is an increase in demand from industry to use carbon tetrachloride. Mexico and Canada are the other key markets for carboon tetrachloride in the region.

Carbon Tetrachloride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 77.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Japan, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, Bhumi Chem, Chemtex Speciality Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., East India Chemicals International, Epigral Ltd., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, KEM ONE, LGC Science Group Holdings Ltd., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Paragon Chemicals, Restek Corp., Sahil Enterprises, The Sanmar Group, and Vizag Chemical International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

