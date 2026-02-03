Carbon Upcycling appoints Markus Kritzler as CEO to accelerate global commercialization

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies ("Carbon Upcycling"), a next generation Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCMs) provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Kritzler to Chief Executive Officer to lead the company's expansion across North America and Europe.

2025 was a momentous year for Carbon Upcycling, marking the transition from technology validation to full-scale execution. Its latest funding round of US$18M, led by Builders Vision, accelerated the construction of its first commercial facility at the Ash Grove Mississauga Cement Plant, and advanced the engineering of its second and third projects. As the company targets deploying 5 million tonnes of annual clean cementitious capacity over the next five years, it is aligning leadership to focus on operational excellence, project delivery, and scalable growth.

"Cementitious products play a central role in delivering the cement needed to build homes, cities, and infrastructure, and Carbon Upcycling has the leading solution for it. I'm honoured to serve as CEO, and I look forward to partnering closely with Apoorv and the leadership team. As we enter this exciting period of growth, our focus remains on leveraging our industry-defining technology to help our partners meet the growing demand for domestic, clean materials at scale." - Markus Kritzler, CEO of Carbon Upcycling.

Markus brings over two decades of strategic leadership and executive experience in the building materials and financial sectors to his new role. Since joining Carbon Upcycling in spring 2025 as Chief Revenue Officer, Markus has led the development of the company's project pipeline and guided the company as it constructs its flagship commercial project. He succeeds co-founder Apoorv Sinha who assumes the role of President, focusing on investor engagement, external relations, technology development and the advancement of the company's long-term strategy and direction.

"This is a natural evolution for Carbon Upcycling as we move from proving the technology to delivering projects globally. I'm excited to welcome Markus as our new CEO. His executive industry experience and strategic leadership positions us well to execute on our ambitions and onshore critical cement supply chains."- Apoorv Sinha, President of Carbon Upcycling.

Markus previously led group-wide strategy at Holcim, where he directed initiatives across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and played a pivotal role in the landmark multibillion-dollar merger of Holcim and Lafarge. After Holcim, he then served as Managing Director at 414 Capital, leading over 70 M&A transactions across early-stage investments and large corporate transactions.

"Markus brings proven operational leadership and the global perspective needed to advance Carbon Upcycling's growth strategy. As we further establish our production capabilities, the Board is confident this leadership evolution will strengthen industrial scale-up and delivery while enhancing the strong foundation established by Apoorv and his team." - Steven Berkenfeld, Chair of the Board of Carbon Upcycling.

As its first full-scale facility comes online in 2026, Carbon Upcycling is establishing a new industrial pathway for domestic cement production. Supported by strategic partners, backed by leading institutional investors, and powered by a world-class team, Carbon Upcycling is positioned to unlock the materials the world needs to build local, build clean, and build today.

Carbon Upcycling is advancing cement manufacturing to meet the demands of a new era. Its platform system transforms industrial byproducts and CO₂ into high-quality cement materials, building a sustainable and cost-effective pathway to strengthen local supply chains, enable industrial onshoring, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon infrastructure.

Carbon Upcycling is backed by a syndicate of strategic investors, including Builders Vision, the Business Development Bank of Canada, Climate Investment, Oxy Low-Carbon Ventures, Amplify Capital, and Clean Energy Ventures, as well as three of the world's leading cement manufacturers: CRH Ventures, Cemex Ventures, and TITAN Group. In recognition of its breakthrough technology, Carbon Upcycling has been named a three-time Global Cleantech 100, Reuters 100 Innovators Leading the Energy Transition, and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer.

