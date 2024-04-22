Carbon Upcycling Delivers First 200 Tonnes of CO₂-Enhanced Fly Ash to BURNCO Ltd. for Low-Carbon Concrete Development

The project, which was facilitated by a grant from Emissions Reduction Alberta, helps to mitigate overall emissions associated with cement production

CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Inc. ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leader in circular decarbonization solutions for hard-to-abate sectors, including cement, steel, and mining announced today the first delivery in 2024 of 200 tonnes of CO₂-enhanced fly ash to BURNCO Rock Products, Ltd. (BURNCO), a leading supplier of construction materials, as part of a groundbreaking initiative to deploy low-carbon concrete in the City of Calgary.

This delivery marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Carbon Upcycling and BURNCO, made possible by the $4.4 million Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) Circular Economy Grant awarded to Carbon Upcycling last year. The grant aims to support innovative projects that promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact.

The fly ash used in this project is sourced from reclaimed material from a landfill and processed through Carbon Upcycling's proprietary technology which, unlike traditional carbon capture technologies, captures CO2 from flue gas and utilizes it to enhance materials like fly ash to be a more sustainable and efficient alternative for a portion of cement. Carbon Upcycling not only reduces emissions but also upcycles waste materials into valuable alternatives for carbon-intensive processes like cement production.

"Carbon Upcycling's technology represents a game-changer in the construction industry, offering a viable solution to reduce carbon emissions while producing high-quality, low-carbon concrete," said Apoorv Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Upcycling Technologies. "By harnessing CO₂ and waste materials, we are not only mitigating environmental impact but also driving innovation in sustainable construction practices."

The partnership between Carbon Upcycling and BURNCO extends beyond this milestone delivery. Over 2,000 tonnes of CO₂-enhanced material have been deployed across Alberta's built environment, including sidewalks, housing foundations, slabs, pathways at Telus Spark, and gutters at the Calgary Zoo. This collaborative effort demonstrates a commitment to advancing sustainable infrastructure solutions and reducing the carbon footprint of construction projects.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Carbon Upcycling and further deploy low-carbon concrete in our construction projects," said Norm Kuntz, BURNCO. "This innovative approach aligns with our sustainability goals and will enable us to offer our customers environmentally friendly solutions without compromising on quality or performance."

The partnership between Carbon Upcycling and BURNCO exemplifies a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the construction industry. Through transformative technologies and collaborative efforts, they aim to establish carbon capture and utilization as essential pathways towards global emissions reduction.

About Carbon Upcycling

Carbon Upcycling Technologies pioneers advanced materials science to optimize carbon capture, transforming CO2 into a valuable resource for heavy industry while reducing global carbon emissions. Its innovative approach converts waste carbon into a circular asset, addressing the persistent reliance on fossil fuels and promoting material resource independence. Founded at the nexus of industry, climate, and materials science, Carbon Upcycling's mission is to lead the global transition to a carbon-to-value economy through scalable mineralization technologies. With a diverse team of experts, it drives decarbonization and supply chain innovation in order to form an entirely new market around its novel process and technologies.

Learn more about Carbon Upcycling at carbonupcycling.com.

About BURNCO

BURNCO Rock Products Ltd is a fourth-generation family business established in Calgary in 1912 by James F. Burns. The Company has operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Texas and Colorado. BURNCO produces high-quality aggregate, paving asphalt and ready-mix concrete for its valued customers.

For a complete list of locations and to learn more about the Company, please visit burnco.com.

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc.