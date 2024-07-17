Carbon Upcycling Joins a Community of Purpose-Driven Businesses with B Corp Certification

Following a rigorous demonstration of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, Carbon Upcycling has become part of a movement for a more inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy

CALGARY, AB, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Upcycling Technologies, Inc. ("Carbon Upcycling"), a leading decarbonization and carbon capture & utilization technology provider for hard-to-abate industries, announced its achievement of B Corporation certification by the B Lab. This prestigious recognition underscores Carbon Upcycling's ongoing commitment to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and deep commitment to being a powerful force for good.

As a certified B Corp, Carbon Upcycling joins a global cohort of businesses dedicated to driving positive change. The certification process involved an extensive evaluation, including achieving a minimum B Impact Assessment score and meeting stringent governance and transparency requirements. By embracing this certification, Carbon Upcycling reaffirms its commitment to integrating stakeholder interests into its business practices, promoting sustainability across its operations. "We are proud to obtain B Corp status," said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. "This certification reflects our ongoing efforts to foster a more sustainable and equitable future through innovative technology solutions. It aligns with our mission to lead by example in the cleantech industry as we strive to become the most impactful CO2-to-value company of this decade."

The B Corp certification acknowledges Carbon Upcycling's proactive approach to corporate responsibility and is a testament to its leadership in the cleantech industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and inclusive economy. The company joins renowned B Corps such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's and Better Packaging Co., known for their dedication to balancing profit with purpose.

