Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market to Witness CAGR of 5% (2022-2028) Due to Rising Demand for Drinks with Less Fat, Cholesterol, And Sugar| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market was valued at 5 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Beverages Type (Flavored Drinks, Functional Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Non-Alcoholic Drinks); Equipment Type (Heat Exchangers, Blenders and Mixers, Carbonation Equipment, Sugar Dissolvers, Others); Region/Country.

The carbonated beverage processing equipment market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the carbonated beverage processing equipment market. The carbonated beverage processing equipment market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the carbonated beverage processing equipment market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The demand for carbonated beverage processing equipment has been increasing rapidly all over the globe due to the increasing demand for clean-label, gluten-free, low-calorie, and low-carb drinking products which led to the elevation of the low-calorie ready drink carbonated beverages market in the food industry. Owing to this, the rising adoption of inorganic growth strategies among key industry players to expand their product portfolio which in turn is likely to aid the market growth. For example, In October 2020, ProMach acquired Statco-DSI Process Systems which provides integrated sanitary processing systems and engineering services for the food, dairy, and beverage industries. The addition of Statco-DSI expands ProMach's systems and integration capabilities for food and beverage processing, enhancing ProMach's capacity to provide complete turnkey systems along any part of the production line. Furthermore, the rising demand among people for soft drinks and healthy drinks is boosting the carbonated beverage processing equipment market.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, VAN DER MOLEN GMBH, KHS Gruppe, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, SPX FLOW Inc, Bucher Industries AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Pentair plc, Statco Engineering & Fabricators Inc.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the carbonated beverage processing equipment market as a lockdown was implemented and transport bans to control the transmission of the disease in the global supply chains, pandemic disrupted the supply chains. Pandemics resulting in changes in consumer behavior are also being seen in other crisis countries. Total alcoholic beverage consumption remains largely unchanged during the recession, with beer and wine sales increasing and sales of liquors and fresh juice decreasing. Demand for high-end super-premium alcoholic beverages will decrease relative to ultra-premium beverages, while budget demand for mid-range beverages will increase.

The global carbonated beverage processing equipment market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the beverage type, the carbonated beverage processing equipment market is segmented into flavored drinks, functional drinks, alcoholic drinks, and non-alcoholic drinks. The functional drinks segment accounted for a significant market share, and it is estimated that it will grow rapidly during the projected timeframe due to the growing demand for functional beverages containing essential micronutrients and ready-to-drink beverages for the busy lifestyle of consumers.

Based on equipment type, the market is fragmented into heat exchangers, blenders and mixers, carbonation equipment, sugar dissolvers, and others. The sugar dissolvers segment grabbed a considerable market share, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Sugar dissolving and treatment is one of the important and critical stages in carbonated soft drink processing. increasing health consciousness among consumers has fueled the growth of the low-calorie carbonated beverages market which is likely to aid the growth of the segment.

Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region dominated the carbonated beverage processing equipment market owing to the availability of resources at a low cost and a skilled workforce and increasing the demand for carbonated beverage processing equipment in the APAC region.

The major players targeting the market include

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

VAN DER MOLEN GMBH

KHS Gruppe

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Krones AG

SPX FLOW Inc

Bucher Industries AG

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Pentair plc

Statco Engineering & Fabricators Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the carbonated beverage processing equipment market?

Which factors are influencing the carbonated beverage processing equipment market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the carbonated beverage processing equipment market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the carbonated beverage processing equipment market?

What are the demanding global regions of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market size 2020 USD 5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Carbonated beverage processing equipment Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, India Companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, VAN DER MOLEN GMBH, KHS Gruppe, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Krones AG, SPX FLOW Inc, Bucher Industries AG, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Pentair plc, Statco Engineering & Fabricators Inc. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Beverage Type; By Equipment Type; By Region/Country

