Carbonated, Inc. Heralds Open Mobile Game Development on O3DE with MadWorld

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) is proud to share a significant milestone for development of its Open 3D Engine (O3DE). Today, The O3DF is unveiling Carbonated, Inc.'s use of O3DE for the development of their debut title, MadWorld, on mobile devices. This marks a big step forward, showcasing the power of open-source technologies in giving gamers around the globe unforgettable gaming experiences.

MadWorld is a third person shooter for iOS and Android devices. In it, you play with friends across a variety of maps and game modes, against enemies all over the world. With its use of O3DE, Carbonated can enhance the game's visual fidelity, performance, and scalability in order to deliver a fast-paced adventure on mobile platforms.

"I'm happy to announce the use of O3DE for MadWorld, showcasing the power of open-source technology to deliver engaging gameplay to players everywhere," said Lloyd Tullues, CTO of Carbonated, Inc. "O3DE's advanced features and flexible architecture have empowered our team to push the boundaries of mobile games by taking full advantage of state-of-the-art technologies and hardware."

O3DE is an open-source game engine developed by a collaborative community of industry experts. It includes state-of-the-art rendering capabilities, dynamic lighting, and realistic physics simulation. These features have enabled Carbonated to build realistic dystopian environments and create action-packed gameplay in MadWorld.

"We are proud to unveil MadWorld as the first mobile title powered by O3DE, demonstrating the large potential of open-source technologies in game development," said Joe Bryant, Executive Director of the Open 3D Foundation. "This step exemplifies our commitment to empowering developers and driving innovation in the gaming industry."

The development of MadWorld using O3DE underscores Carbonated's goal of creating a mobile title for players to fight in high-stakes shootouts, using Strategic Map Gameplay to control territory and earn tributes. Players can anticipate battling for their hometown, whether that's New York's Hell's Kitchen or the streets of Seoul.

To find more information about MadWorld and Carbonated, Inc., please visit https://playmadworld.com/. For questions, more detail, or to hear more about the Carbonated team, they're an email away at [email protected].

For more information about the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) or the Open 3D Engine Foundation (O3DF) please email [email protected], or visit https://o3d.foundation/ and https://o3de.org, or reach out via our social media handles.

About Carbonated, Inc.

Carbonated is a developer founded in 2015 by video game industry veterans from Zynga, Sony, Electronic Arts and Blizzard Entertainment. Through the use of AI to help drive moment-to-moment gameplay, and Web3 technologies to create a dynamic world to fight for, Carbonated aspires to push the boundaries of gaming innovation worldwide.

About the Open 3D Foundation (O3DF)

The Open 3D Foundation (O3DF) is a collaborative community of industry leaders dedicated to advancing open-source 3D technology. Through the development and support of the Open 3D Engine (O3DE), the foundation aims to democratize game development and foster innovation in the gaming industry.

