CARbonator Presents the New Car Carbon Counter Calculator

MCLEAN, Va and EXETER, N.H., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARbonator presents the New Car Carbon Counter ( www.car-bonator.com ), a web-based application that compares carbon portfolios for 2021 car models. The New Car Carbon Counter allows users to choose up to three 2021 car models. It then utilizes data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to calculate environmental impacts of 1 year, 3 year, and 5 year time periods based on the user's annual number of miles driven.

Founders Lina and Logan Olazabal are high school students with an interest in climate work. Lina Olazabal is a rising senior at the Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Logan Olazabal is a rising junior at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. Lina and Logan are also the founders of the climate-fiction anthology, Two Degrees, with over 200 submissions from numerous countries including Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

Lina Olazabal stated, "We felt that there was a need for a tool that puts cars' carbon emission data in a more accessible form. While newer cars are generally much more efficient than older vehicles, new car purchasers still need to be aware of the carbon emission differences between different models."

Logan Olazabal added, "CARbonator is proud to provide a new resource to help users be more sustainable in their car search. For most families, driving miles are the second leading source of carbon emissions."

CARbonator can be found at www.car-bonator.com .

