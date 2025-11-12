CarbonBlack, a Venture Studio Building Physical AI Companies, Appoints former Lunit Co-Founder as Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonBlack Inc., a venture studio specializing in founding and scaling companies in the emerging field of Physical AI, today announced the appointment of Minhong Jang, former Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Lunit, as Partner.

Founded in 2024 by Terry Moon, former Vice President of SUALAB (acquired by Cognex Corporation for two hundred million USD in 2019), and Sean Kim, former CFO of Voithru (acquired by Kakao Group) and former Head of Strategy at SUALAB, CarbonBlack builds and accelerates next-generation Physical AI startups through its company-builder model.

With Jang's appointment—who was recognized in MIT Technology Review's "Innovators Under 35 Korea" (2021)—CarbonBlack's leadership team now consists entirely of founders and executives with successful AI exit experiences, strengthening the firm's operational depth and expertise across AI and venture ecosystems.

CarbonBlack's first portfolio company, CarbonSix, which focuses on the manufacturing industry, was co-founded by Terry Moon, Je-hyeok Kim, a Yale University researcher, and H.J. Terry Suh, an MIT Ph.D. In September, CarbonSix successfully launched SigmaKit, the industry's first standardized Physical AI product, marking a major milestone in the practical application of AI within real-world manufacturing environments.

In addition to 'CarbonSix', CarbonBlack's portfolio includes 'Mechanical AI', which specializes in AI agent–based CAD design and analysis automation, and 'Upgrade Manufacturing', which enhances supply chain efficiency through AI-driven optimization. The company plans to continue expanding its portfolio by applying Physical AI across a broader range of industries to continuously create new value.

"During his tenure at Lunit, Jang led the company's medical imaging solutions business, building strategic partnerships with GE Healthcare, Philips, and Fujifilm, and driving its global expansion," said Terry Moon, CEO of CarbonBlack. "His experience in scaling deep-tech companies internationally will be invaluable as CarbonBlack continues to expand its Physical AI ventures worldwide and apply advanced AI technologies across more industries to create new value."

CarbonBlack is a Seoul-based venture studio focused on building companies that merge physical systems with artificial intelligence — known as Physical AI. By combining deep technical expertise, proven entrepreneurial experience, and access to a global network of partners and investors, CarbonBlack accelerates the creation and growth of next-generation Physical AI startups in manufacturing, robotics, and beyond. For more information, visit www.carbonblackgroup.com

