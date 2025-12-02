CarbonBuilt Launches Commercial Production of Low Carbon Concrete Products in Connecticut

Core concrete products now being produced with Reversa®, the company's ultra-low carbon binder, with normal weight masonry carrying the lowest carbon footprint in the U.S.

Company also rebrands facility acquired from Jolley Concrete in Danielson, CT

DANIELSON, Conn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonBuilt, a manufacturer of deeply decarbonized concrete, today announced that it is now producing low carbon concrete masonry products at the company's first fully-owned manufacturing facility in Danielson, CT using its Reversa® binder technology. The company's normal weight concrete masonry has been rated by EC3 as having the lowest carbon footprint in the U.S.

The company also announced that the former Jolley Concrete plant, acquired in February, has been rebranded as "CarbonBuilt," completing the transition of the 70-year-old, family-run business.

"This is a defining moment for CarbonBuilt," said Michelle Carvin, CEO of CarbonBuilt. "With the conversion of the Danielson plant complete, we're demonstrating how our innovative Reversa® technology combined with more efficient operating processes is transforming the future of concrete manufacturing. We are now producing high-performing products with dramatically lower carbon emissions. Building owners, architects, general contractors, and masons across the Northeast can now source concrete masonry units that deliver exceptional quality and a meaningful climate impact, without paying a premium."

Made from a proprietary blend of upcycled industrial materials, Reversa® replaces traditional carbon-intensive cement in concrete production, dramatically reducing its carbon footprint. Through the replacement of up to 50% of cement with Reversa®, waste reduction and targeted operational upgrades, CarbonBuilt is improving product quality while reducing the plant's carbon footprint by as much as 70%.

Since acquiring the Danielson plant, CarbonBuilt's investments have improved operational efficiency, strengthened product quality, and reduced both cement usage and material waste. The facility has a production capacity of over 80,000 tons of concrete annually, with plans to introduce low carbon segmental retaining wall and architectural masonry products in the near term.

To learn more about CarbonBuilt and the range of low carbon concrete products now available in the Northeast, visit the company's new website.

About CarbonBuilt:

CarbonBuilt is an ultra-low carbon concrete technology company advancing industrial decarbonization through its proprietary Reversa® binder. By replacing a large portion of carbon-intensive cement with a blend of upcycled industrial materials, Reversa® integrates seamlessly into existing concrete manufacturing infrastructure while enabling dramatic reductions in embodied carbon, without compromising performance or cost. Through its masonry manufacturing assets in Connecticut, CarbonBuilt is transforming concrete production into a modern, efficient, low carbon manufacturing operation. Spun out of UCLA's Institute for Carbon Management, CarbonBuilt's technology was awarded the Carbon XPRIZE in 2021 for its breakthrough approach to decarbonizing one of the world's most challenging industries. More information is available at www.carbonbuilt.com.

