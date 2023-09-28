CarbonClear and Koolboks Forge Partnership to Empower Off-Grid Communities with Solar Refrigeration

CarbonClear, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Koolboks, a Nigerian company specialized in the design and manufacturing of solar-powered refrigerators

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonClear, a pioneering data-driven carbon credit standard, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Koolboks, a Nigerian company specializing in the design and manufacturing of solar-powered refrigerators. These innovative refrigeration units are engineered to be portable, robust, and energy-efficient, making them an ideal solution for regions with limited or unreliable access to electricity. They are particularly advantageous in areas blessed with ample sunlight, as they harness solar energy for operation.

At the heart of this partnership lies CarbonClear's groundbreaking carbon avoidance program and its underlying Distributed Ledger infrastructure. Through seamless IT integration with Koolboks' monitoring software, CarbonClear will generate Micro Carbon Avoidances (MCAs). These MCAs will be made available to corporate buyers seeking to offset their CO2 emissions.

The carbon calculations integral to this process adhere to a well-established UN Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) methodology and undergo third-party verification by DNV. This rigorous approach ensures the utmost integrity and credibility in the carbon credits issued.

Koolboks' mission aligns with several of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Affordable and Clean Energy, Sustainable Cities and Communities, and Responsible Consumption and Production. The company is dedicated to delivering reliable and sustainable refrigeration solutions to those in dire need, particularly in off-grid and underserved communities. By doing so, Koolboks contribute significantly to the broader objective of promoting renewable energy adoption and curtailing carbon emissions.

This partnership between Koolboks and CarbonClear represents a monumental stride in climate finance. By offering a pragmatic, data-driven solution for carbon credit issuance, these two entities are not only advancing the affordability of high-quality products but also fostering positive impacts within local communities.

Rachid Jabbar, COO, and co-founder of CarbonClear, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Facilitating Koolboks' access to climate finance will unlock the vital streams of capital needed to expedite the urgent demand for refrigeration in underserved communities. Doing so systematically, with a data-driven approach, adds robustness and integrity to the climate market, directing climate funds to where they are most urgently required, in a results-oriented and traceable manner."

Koolboks and CarbonClear share a resolute commitment to addressing the dual crisis of climate change and energy access within the productive use of energy domain. Their partnership signifies a significant leap forward in the endeavor to bring clean, renewable energy to the more than 700 million people currently living without access to electricity.

About CarbonClear

Denmark-based technology company CarbonClear, formerly Solstroem, was founded by Karim Jabbar and Rachid Jabbar in 2018, and creates carbon finance for sustainable impact through renewable and circular capacity building. Neither a SaaS nor a digital marketplace, the CarbonClear model is a tech-powered carbon value chain that aggregates big data from data points implemented in carbon projects and issues third-party verified, traceable carbon credits that instantly become available to global buyers. The company already has partnerships with some of the largest distributors of solar home systems in Africa and the Americas, such as SunKing, ENGIE Energy Access, Zola Electric, and iluméxico, and is developing a further three technology streams; Clean Cooking, Waste to Energy, and Sanitation.

