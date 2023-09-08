CarbonClear Facilitates the Purchase of Carbon Credits from iluméxico to Uber Mexico

News provided by

CarbonClear

08 Sep, 2023, 11:40 ET

CarbonClear is pleased to announce its instrumental role in facilitating Uber Mexico's purchase of carbon credits from iluméxico through Apala Group.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonClear, a data-driven carbon credit standard, is pleased to announce its instrumental role in facilitating Uber Mexico's purchase of carbon credits from iluméxico through Apala Group. This landmark transaction signifies a significant step forward in corporate sustainability efforts and the fight against climate change.

iluméxico, a leader in providing sustainable energy solutions across Mexico, has been diligently working towards reducing carbon emissions through their renewable energy projects. Their commitment to creating a sustainable future aligns seamlessly with CarbonClear's mission to transform the carbon market with their data-driven inclusive model for carbon credit issuance.

Uber Mexico, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, has purchased these carbon credits through Apala Group, to offset the emissions generated by trips requested through its app . This purchase not only supports iluméxico's renewable energy projects but also contributes to Uber Mexico's sustainability goals.

CarbonClear's innovative model aggregates big data from carbon projects, issues third-party verified, traceable carbon credits, and makes them instantly available to global buyers. By leveraging data points in off grid solar carbon projects, CarbonClear enables fast, reliable, and cost-effective generation of third-party verified credits. This real-time, transparent, and secure technological infrastructure provides trackable progress and connects funds with sustainable solutions.

This collaboration between CarbonClear, iluméxico, Apala Group and Uber Mexico exemplifies the power of cross-industry partnerships in driving sustainability and creating a greener future. CarbonClear is committed to continuing its work in transforming the carbon market and looks forward to future collaborations that further this mission.

For more information about CarbonClear and its innovative carbon credit model, please visit our website at www.carbonclear.earth.

About iluméxico

iluméxico is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions across Mexico. With branch offices in over 10 states across Mexico, iluméxico is dedicated to providing access to clean energy and promoting positive change within communities.

About Uber Mexico

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 30 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Apala Group

Apala Group is a decarbonization firm that aids global corporations with renewable energy and socio-environmental projects in Asia and Latin America.

About CarbonClear

Denmark-based technology company CarbonClear, formerly Solstroem, was founded by Karim Jabbar and Rachid Jabbar in 2018, and creates carbon finance for sustainable impact through renewable and circular capacity building. Neither a SaaS nor a digital marketplace, the CarbonClear model is a tech-powered carbon value chain that aggregates big data from data points implemented in carbon projects and issues third-party verified, traceable carbon credits that instantly become available to global buyers. The company already has partnerships with some of the largest distributors of solar home systems in Africa and the Americas, such as SunKing, ENGIE Energy Access, Zola Electric, and iluméxico, and is developing a further three technology streams; Clean Cooking, Waste to Energy, and Sanitation.

Press Contact

Rachid Jabbar
+4560879109
https://www.carbonclear.earth/

SOURCE CarbonClear

